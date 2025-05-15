EXCLUSIVE: Why Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Daddy Exes Scott Disick and Travis Barker 'Can't Even Stand Being in Same Room'

They added: "That doesn't mean he has to make it easy. He boils with rage over it and doesn't try to hide it, so as you can imagine the kids' pickups and drop-offs are beyond uncomfortable because he always makes rude comments."

Disick and Kardashian – parents to Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10 – had an on-again, off-again relationship for 10 years before their final breakup in 2015. Disick, 41, remains close to Kardashian’s family and has been featured on their Hulu show The Kardashians.

Kardashian, 46, hooked up with tattooed Blink-182 drummer Barker, 49, in early 2021 and married him the following year. Their first child together, Rocky, was born in November 2023.

"Scott's been trash-talking Travis and Kourtney's relationship from day one, and he continues to diss them as a couple," our source added.

Kardashian recently jetted to Italy with her husband and the kids to celebrate her birthday.

The insider said: "When Scott saw pictures of Kourtney making out with Travis in Italy, he said she has lost her mind."

"Disick is very territorial with Kardashian to this day. He hates that another man – even worse, one he can't stand – is around his kids and he can't do a thing about it."