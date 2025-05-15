Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kourtney Kardashian
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Why Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Daddy Exes Scott Disick and Travis Barker 'Can't Even Stand Being in Same Room'

kourtney kardashian baby daddies scott disick travis barker feud
Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian's baby daddies Scott Disick, left, and Travis Barker are said to despise each other.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 15 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian’s battling baby daddies, Scott Disick and Travis Barker, can’t stand being in the same room, making life awkward for the TV beauty and her children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Scott clearly resents Travis being anywhere near his kids, but he has no choice but to deal with it," our insider said.

Article continues below advertisement
kourtney kardashian baby daddies scott disick travis barker feud
Source: MEGA

Barker's bond with Kardashian's kids is fueling Disick's fury behind the scenes, sources say.

Article continues below advertisement

They added: "That doesn't mean he has to make it easy. He boils with rage over it and doesn't try to hide it, so as you can imagine the kids' pickups and drop-offs are beyond uncomfortable because he always makes rude comments."

Disick and Kardashian – parents to Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10 – had an on-again, off-again relationship for 10 years before their final breakup in 2015. Disick, 41, remains close to Kardashian’s family and has been featured on their Hulu show The Kardashians.

Kardashian, 46, hooked up with tattooed Blink-182 drummer Barker, 49, in early 2021 and married him the following year. Their first child together, Rocky, was born in November 2023.

"Scott's been trash-talking Travis and Kourtney's relationship from day one, and he continues to diss them as a couple," our source added.

Kardashian recently jetted to Italy with her husband and the kids to celebrate her birthday.

The insider said: "When Scott saw pictures of Kourtney making out with Travis in Italy, he said she has lost her mind."

"Disick is very territorial with Kardashian to this day. He hates that another man – even worse, one he can't stand – is around his kids and he can't do a thing about it."

Article continues below advertisement
kourtney kardashian baby daddies scott disick travis barker feud
Source: MEGA

Even Justin Bieber rumors can't distract from the chaos between Disick and Barker, pals say.

Article continues below advertisement

The source went on: "You'd think by now things would have cooled off between these two.

Barker has been totally decent to the kids. Mason and Penelope and Reign like him, but that’s done nothing to win Scott over."

Sources added Disick was livid after Barker's 19-year-old daughter, Alabama, and her boyfriend helped Reign post a video on social media that shot down the rumor pop star Justin Bieber was the youngster's real dad.

Article continues below advertisement
kourtney kardashian baby daddies scott disick travis barker feud
Source: LETTHELORDBEWITHYOU/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Disick reportedly fumed after Alabama Barker and her boyfriend helped reign in the debunking of the Bieber paternity rumor.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Justin Bihag and Justin with Duane Chapman.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Dog the Bounty Hunter's 'Nephew' Rages TV Bondsman Set Him Up To Be Jailed — And Tells of Prison 'Hell'

Photo of Kanye West

EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Accused of Battling to 'Make Racism Cool Again' After He Releases 'Heil Hitler' Song

Kardashian and the Ghost singer reportedly had a brief relationship in 2015, which began after Reign was born.

But our insider said the online post was "all the proof Scott needs to be convinced that Travis isn’t the sort of influence he wants around his kids."

The source added: "He's flown off the handle over that – and Travis has blown up right back. It's a nightmare for Kourtney."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.