Scammer Pretends to Be 'Kidnapped' Vladimir Putin, Claims Body Double Started War in Ukraine

A scammer pretending to be a "kidnapped" Vladimir Putin was recently exposed online after asking for money to return to Russia to stop the ongoing war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a comical development to come amid reports that Putin regularly uses body doubles due to his allegedly failing health, it was revealed one unidentified person was pretending to be the 70-year-old Russian leader in an effort to scam social media users out of money.