Kamala's Snooze Fest: Saxophonist 'Falls Asleep' Onstage During Ex-Veep Harris’ Anti-Trump Rant at Awards Dinner

A saxophonist was seen with his eyes closed, apparently deep in slumber, as Harris raged about the right "canceling elections" in a video obtained from the event by TMZ.

Kamala Harris ' anti- Trump rant seemingly put to sleep a man who was sharing the same stage as the former Veep, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The small onstage band nearby was fronted by a saxophonist who sat perfectly still, legs somewhat spread, his head down, apparently catching a nap, in a video taken by an audience member. His large instrument sat on a stand next to him, allowing for the moment of relaxation.

"If you think No Kings rallies were a thing, people will take to the streets if they try to cancel elections. They have had an agenda that has been in place for decades to get to this very moment and beyond, which is to make it so difficult for the people to vote," the former U.S. Senator fumed about Republicans and Trump.

It wasn't just a long eye rest at that moment, as the video cut to several other points in Harris' discussion that showed the man still asleep.

Harris seethed about Trump, "Because they know the people are not stupid and see the corrupt, incompetent, callous administration that is in the White House right now, and they are so damn scared of losing the midterms," as the saxophonist sat motionless.

As she delivered the platitudes the left needs to "Challenge the status quo and fight the system," the musician hadn't moved from his apparent deep sleep, as his downward-leaning head and closed eyes made it evident that he had long since checked out of the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee's rant.

By the time Harris finally wrapped up, the saxophonist woke up and broke into a song with the small jazz band, as she walked offstage, waving to the adoring audience.