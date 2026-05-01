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Home > Politics > Kamala Harris

Kamala's Snooze Fest: Saxophonist 'Falls Asleep' Onstage During Ex-Veep Harris’ Anti-Trump Rant at Awards Dinner

Photo of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

The saxophonist fell asleep mere feet away from Kamala Harris.

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May 1 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

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Kamala Harris' anti-Trump rant seemingly put to sleep a man who was sharing the same stage as the former Veep, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A saxophonist was seen with his eyes closed, apparently deep in slumber, as Harris raged about the right "canceling elections" in a video obtained from the event by TMZ.

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Kamala Harris Rants About Republicans Trying to 'Cancel Elections'

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Photo of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Harris gave a speech slamming Donald Trump while receiving an award from a left-wing nonprofit law firm.

Harris was onstage speaking at the Public Counsel's William O. Douglas Award Dinner in Beverly Hills, California, on April 29.

"If you think No Kings rallies were a thing, people will take to the streets if they try to cancel elections. They have had an agenda that has been in place for decades to get to this very moment and beyond, which is to make it so difficult for the people to vote," the former U.S. Senator fumed about Republicans and Trump.

The small onstage band nearby was fronted by a saxophonist who sat perfectly still, legs somewhat spread, his head down, apparently catching a nap, in a video taken by an audience member. His large instrument sat on a stand next to him, allowing for the moment of relaxation.

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Saxophonist Snoozes As Kamala Harris Fumes About Trump's 'Corrupt, Incompetent, Callous Administration'

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Source: mega

Harris slammed Trump's administration while the saxophonist appeared to be fast asleep.

It wasn't just a long eye rest at that moment, as the video cut to several other points in Harris' discussion that showed the man still asleep.

Harris seethed about Trump, "Because they know the people are not stupid and see the corrupt, incompetent, callous administration that is in the White House right now, and they are so damn scared of losing the midterms," as the saxophonist sat motionless.

As she delivered the platitudes the left needs to "Challenge the status quo and fight the system," the musician hadn't moved from his apparent deep sleep, as his downward-leaning head and closed eyes made it evident that he had long since checked out of the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee's rant.

By the time Harris finally wrapped up, the saxophonist woke up and broke into a song with the small jazz band, as she walked offstage, waving to the adoring audience.

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Kamala Harris Fueling 2028 Presidential Run Speculation

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Source: MEGA

Harris is reportedly considering a 2028 run for the White House.

Even though Harris has yet to announce her next political move regarding Washington, D.C., she tried to fire up the crowd, saying Democrats "need to be ruthless" as they fight Republicans in the November midterm elections.

Joe Biden's vice president fueled fresh buzz about a potential 2028 White House run, as no clear frontrunner has emerged from a still-forming field of Democrats quietly making all the right moves for a presidential bid.

Harris added to the intrigue in July 2025 when she ruled out a run for California governor, despite early polls placing her firmly at the top before she even entered the race.

"For now, my leadership – and public service – will not be in elected office," she said, revealing she made the call against state politics after a period of "deep reflection."

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Critics Of Off: Sleeping Musician 'Is How America Feels' Listening to Kamala Harris

Photo of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

MAGA voters got a hearty laugh out of the video.

Harris was roasted on X after the video went viral.

"Kamala Harris was giving an 'energetic' speech, and the saxophonist literally FELL ASLEEP while she was going off on a tirade. He is SNOOZED," one person jeered.

"This man is how a majority of America feels listening to her, " a second comment .

"The Kamala gift keeps on giving. I hope she runs again. It will be a glorious smackdown," a third person said of a 2028 Harris presidential campaign.

"Kamala’s 'fiery' speeches are why coffee companies are posting record profits. Dems, run her again. The gift that keeps on snoring," a fourth sneered.

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