EXCLUSIVE: 'Saved by the Bell' Star Dennis Haskins Died Amid Feud

So he was irate when his former costars, who included Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley and Lark Voorhies, got back together for a photo shoot in 2009, a reunion he kickstarted when he became the first Saved by the Bell alum to appear on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.

"I earned the right to be there," he insisted. "If anybody deserved to be [there], it was Dennis Haskins.

"Whatever you want to talk about, that show was six students and the principal. They were the heart of the show," he explained.

He said he spoke up because he wanted "people to know it was not my choice not to be there, because I would have been there. It hurts my feelings, but I'll live."