'Saved by the Bell' star Dennis Haskins' Cause of Death Revealed After Much-Loved Actor's Death Aged 75

"He had been silent about his fight with Parkinson's, among other health concerns, because he did not want the attention.

"He did not want to have to tell people. He would say, 'What do I even say?' So I respected his wishes and stayed quiet, and I helped him through his journey into the next chapter of his life," the caption, which was shared alongside photos of Haskins at the establishment, read.

"What a cool and amazing life he had. Rest in peace, Dennis. You were very much loved and will never be forgotten."

Haskins’ ex-wife, Sarah Quinones, later confirmed to TMZ that the actor had been suffering from Parkinson’s before his death, saying he kept his condition private, even from those closest to him.