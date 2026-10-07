'Saved by the Bell' star Dennis Haskins' Cause of Death Revealed After Much-Loved Actor's Death Aged 75
Oct. 7 2026, Published 7:48 a.m. ET
Saved by the Bell star Dennis Haskins died from Parkinson's Disease, according to the much-loved actor's death certificate.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the '90s favorite kept his diagnosis largely private before he passed away in Burbank, California, on September 26, aged 75.
Haskins Was Diagnosed In 2028
He’d been suffering from Parkinson’s since 2018 but did not want fans knowing his struggles.
Haskins’ death certificate also listed other significant conditions including irritable bowel syndrome, depression, hypertension and benign prostatic hyperplasia.
The actor, who played Principal Richard Belding in the teen sitcom, died at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank.
His death was confirmed by a longtime friend and caretaker and reported by WTVC, a news outlet in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
'Everyone Loved Mr Belding'
"It's a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding, and those of us who got to know Dennis loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED, his fans,” the actor’s agent, Jay Schachter, told the Hollywood Reporter in a statement.
"He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly. I’m heartbroken."
Dimples — a karaoke bar in Burbank, California, where Haskins was a "staple" and considered the spot his "second home" — revealed in an Instagram post at the time that Haskins had quietly been battling Parkinson’s disease for the past eight years.
'He Did Not Want To Tell People'
"He had been silent about his fight with Parkinson's, among other health concerns, because he did not want the attention.
"He did not want to have to tell people. He would say, 'What do I even say?' So I respected his wishes and stayed quiet, and I helped him through his journey into the next chapter of his life," the caption, which was shared alongside photos of Haskins at the establishment, read.
"What a cool and amazing life he had. Rest in peace, Dennis. You were very much loved and will never be forgotten."
Haskins’ ex-wife, Sarah Quinones, later confirmed to TMZ that the actor had been suffering from Parkinson’s before his death, saying he kept his condition private, even from those closest to him.
She claimed he stopped responding to her and friends who reached out about his health while he was staying at an assisted living facility near the end of his life.
Haskins was last seen publicly at a Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs game on December 29, 2018, where he was photographed smiling in a suit at the Crypto.com Arena, then known as Staples Center.
His Saved by the Bell co-stars paid tribute to Haskins after his death was announced
Tiffani Thiessen, who played ed Kelly Kapowski, said: "Dennis Haskins was a steady presence in my teenage years, the kind of figure who kept us in line while making sure we knew he was in our corner,
"I will always remember his kindness and be grateful for the memories we as a cast got to share with him. RIP Mr. B."