EXCLUSIVE: Suffering Savannah Guthrie Back Too Soon — Friends Fear New Threats and Ongoing Abduction Saga Is Sinking TV Anchor
July 16 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
A grief-stricken Savannah Guthrie was back on the air just weeks after her mother was kidnapped, but pals fear she returned much too soon, a decision they say is taking a toll on her mental health.
"Poor Savannah is in emotional free-fall right now," a source told RadarOnline.com. "She's a total shell of herself – you only need to look at her to see how much she's suffering."
NBC Urged Savannah to Wait
Although NBC execs urged her to take as much time away as she needed, the 54-year-old returned to the Today show anchor chair on April 6, just two months after her mother, Nancy [Guthrie], 84, disappeared from her Tucson-area home in the middle of the night on Feb. 1.
"There are a lot of people – both at work and within her friendship circle – who believe she rushed back too soon. They think it would have been wiser to sequester herself until this horrific situation was resolved," an insider said.
"NBC practically begged her to take a break," a source told RadarOnline.com. "Nobody expected her back – everyone assumed she would step away."
But once she returned, her Today colleagues went into protective mode.
"The goal was to let Savannah do her job without forcing her to relive the worst experience of her life in front of millions of people," a source said.
Savannah Refused to Stay Silent
But the brave journalist has repeatedly discussed the case on air, including pleading with the kidnappers for information on her mom's whereabouts, even when news broke about the contents of a second ransom note that revealed Nancy was dead.
On the one hand, "nobody could blame her for wanting to take her mind off this ordeal by throwing herself into work," an insider said.
But the source pointed out Savannah also needs to consider her safety.
Safety Fears Continue to Grow
"Although she's taking every precaution and there's extra security to protect her, they could even – God forbid – go for her next," said the source.
"Until these monsters are tracked down and brought to justice, she'll always be worried they could strike again," said the insider.
"Everyone just wants this nightmare to be over, so Savannah can finally start to heal."