EXCLUSIVE: Suffering Savannah Guthrie Back Too Soon — Friends Fear New Threats and Ongoing Abduction Saga Is Sinking TV Anchor

Although NBC execs urged her to take as much time away as she needed, the 54-year-old returned to the Today show anchor chair on April 6, just two months after her mother, Nancy [Guthrie], 84, disappeared from her Tucson-area home in the middle of the night on Feb. 1.

"There are a lot of people – both at work and within her friendship circle – who believe she rushed back too soon. They think it would have been wiser to sequester herself until this horrific situation was resolved," an insider said.

"NBC practically begged her to take a break," a source told RadarOnline.com. "Nobody expected her back – everyone assumed she would step away."

But once she returned, her Today colleagues went into protective mode.

"The goal was to let Savannah do her job without forcing her to relive the worst experience of her life in front of millions of people," a source said.