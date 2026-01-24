'I Felt Like a Failure': 'Today' Co-Host Savannah Guthrie Makes Rare Divorce Confession About Ex-Husband Mark Orchard

The segment was taped ahead of Guthrie undergoing surgery to remove nodes and polyps from her vocal cords.

Kotb asked her former co-host: "What was the most difficult time in your life, and what did you learn from it?"

Makeup-free Guthrie replied: "When I was getting separated and divorced from my first husband. I was in my 30s. I felt old, but I now see that I was pretty young, and I was sad about it."

"And I was also starting a new job. Yes, at a place called NBC, and trying really hard to make my way and make my little dream come true while other dreams were falling apart," the mom of two said about how she got her big break at NBC News in 2007 as a legal analyst and correspondent as her marriage began to falter.

The following year, Guthrie was promoted to White House correspondent as her marriage to Orchard fell apart.

They divorced in 2009 after four years together.