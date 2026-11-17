But Chrisley is firing back at critics, insisting her unborn child won't be tarnished by his criminal history.

"You are not a headline. You are not a controversy. You are not defined by anyone's past, anyone's mistakes, or anyone's opinions," she declared alongside a sonogram posted on Instagram.

"You are innocent, deeply loved, and the greatest blessing God could have entrusted your daddy and I with."

Galanis, a former investment banker, was convicted in connection with securities fraud schemes, including a scam targeting a Native American tribal entity, after pleading guilty.

In 2020, he received a prison sentence of 15 years and nine months.