EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Chrisley Defends Fiancé Amid Pregnancy News
Nov. 17 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Pregnant Savannah Chrisley is caught in a baby bombshell scandal after revealing she's expecting her first child with a convicted fraudster nearly twice her age – who once served time alongside her jailbird dad, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Chrisley Knows Best alum, 29, stunned fans Oct. 27 by announcing she's engaged to 56-year-old businessman Jason Galanis, whose checkered past has sparked controversy just as the couple prepares to welcome their bundle of joy.
Chrisley Defends Unborn Baby Amid Father's Criminal Past
But Chrisley is firing back at critics, insisting her unborn child won't be tarnished by his criminal history.
"You are not a headline. You are not a controversy. You are not defined by anyone's past, anyone's mistakes, or anyone's opinions," she declared alongside a sonogram posted on Instagram.
"You are innocent, deeply loved, and the greatest blessing God could have entrusted your daddy and I with."
Galanis, a former investment banker, was convicted in connection with securities fraud schemes, including a scam targeting a Native American tribal entity, after pleading guilty.
In 2020, he received a prison sentence of 15 years and nine months.
Savannah Chrisley's Dad Initially Disapproved of Romance Over 27-Year Age Gap
In a bizarre twist, he served time at Florida's Federal Prison Camp Pensacola alongside Savannah's father, Todd Chrisley, 57, who was convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion with wife Julie, 53, in 2022. (They pleaded not guilty.)
President Donald Trump pardoned Galanis in March 2025 – two months before granting clemency to Todd and Julie.
Savannah previously admitted her protective pop initially disapproved of her romance because of the couple's 27-year age gap.
"There's a little bit of an age gap," she confessed in June, explaining that Todd "was not too fond on that."
But she insisted her father "now loves him."
Savannah Chrisley Vows Controversy Won't Overshadow Her Pregnancy Joy
Savannah, who previously kept her fiancé's identity secret, gushed that Galanis has attended every prenatal appointment and showered her with affection.
"For the first time in a long time, I feel safe," she declared.
And despite the growing controversy, the defiant mom-to-be vows nothing will spoil her happiness.
"No amount of noise in this world will ever overshadow the joy of being your mama," she insisted.