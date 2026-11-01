Savannah Chrisley Breaks Her Silence After Backlash Over Marrying Convicted Fraudster Jason Galanis: 'Hate Will Never Have the Final Word'

The latest statement comes after Chrisley announced on October 27 that she was expecting her first child with Galanis, 56, while also revealing their engagement.

The pair had secretly married in the Cayman Islands on July 14.

Following the pregnancy announcement, Chrisley shared another emotional message defending her unborn child from the controversy surrounding the relationship.

"My sweet, thumb-sucking baby...you are worth it ALL!" she wrote.

"You are not a headline. You are not a controversy. You are not defined by anyone's past, anyone's mistakes, or anyone else's opinions," she continued.

"You are innocent, deeply loved, and the greatest blessing God could have ever entrusted your daddy and I with. No amount of noise in this world will ever overshadow the joy of being your mama. You are my answered prayer. And I will never apologize for celebrating you," Chrisley detailed.