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Home > News > Savannah Chrisley

Savannah Chrisley Breaks Her Silence After Backlash Over Marrying Convicted Fraudster Jason Galanis: 'Hate Will Never Have the Final Word'

split image of Savannah Chrisley and Jason Galanis
Source: MEGA

Savannah Chrisley broke her silence after facing backlash over her marriage to Jason Galanis.

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Nov. 1 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

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Savannah Chrisley refused to let critics ruin her happiness after facing backlash over her surprise marriage to convicted fraudster Jason Galanis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Chrisley Knows Best star posted on Instagram Stories to address the criticism.

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Savannah Chrisley Addresses Backlash

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image of Savannah Chrisley reflected on a difficult week in an emotional Instagram Stories post.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Chrisley reflected on a difficult week in an emotional Instagram Stories post.

Chrisley, 29, shared a lengthy message on October 31.

"The world can be so incredibly cruel. People can be quick to judge, quick to condemn, and slow to show grace," she wrote.

"The world may try to steal your peace, but it can never take away what God has promised you," the reality TV star added.

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'Choosing Love'

image of Savannah Chrisley shared a faith-filled message on October 31.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Chrisley shared a faith-filled message on October 31.

"I've learned that you don't have to defend what God has already ordained. You don't have to fight every battle, answer every accusation, or convince the world of what God already knows to be true," she shared.

"Sometimes the greatest act of faith is simply being still, choosing love when you're met with hate, extending grace when none is given, and trusting that Jesus is working even in the moments that hurt the most," the mom-to-be expressed.

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'Hate Will Never Have the Final Word'

image of Savannah Chrisley said her 'heart is full.'
Source: MEGA

Savannah Chrisley said her 'heart is full.'

Chrisley went on to declare: "My heart is full. My blessings are immeasurable. And my faith is stronger than any storm this world could ever bring. Because at the end of the day, hate will never have the final word. JESUS WILL. And LOVE ALWAYS WINS."

She concluded her message by writing, "Thank You, Jesus, for a peace this world cannot give and a love this world cannot take away."

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Savannah Chrisley Previously Defended Her Pregnancy

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image of Savannah Chrisley previously defended her unborn baby after announcing her pregnancy.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Chrisley previously defended her unborn baby after announcing her pregnancy.

The latest statement comes after Chrisley announced on October 27 that she was expecting her first child with Galanis, 56, while also revealing their engagement.

The pair had secretly married in the Cayman Islands on July 14.

Following the pregnancy announcement, Chrisley shared another emotional message defending her unborn child from the controversy surrounding the relationship.

"My sweet, thumb-sucking baby...you are worth it ALL!" she wrote.

"You are not a headline. You are not a controversy. You are not defined by anyone's past, anyone's mistakes, or anyone else's opinions," she continued.

"You are innocent, deeply loved, and the greatest blessing God could have ever entrusted your daddy and I with. No amount of noise in this world will ever overshadow the joy of being your mama. You are my answered prayer. And I will never apologize for celebrating you," Chrisley detailed.

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