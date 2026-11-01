EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Can't Stop Weeping' Over Dad Scandal as 'MasterChef' TV Role Backlash Grows
Nov. 1 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is in "constant" tears over the disturbing allegations against her estranged father, as a furious backlash over her new Australian television role threatens to deepen an already difficult period for the Duchess, sources have told RadarOnline.com.
The Duchess of Sussex, 45, is said to be struggling after her father, Thomas Markle Sr., was accused of possessing child sexual abuse material – allegations he strongly denies.
Petition Calls for Meghan Markle Removal
The claims have emerged as Meghan faces criticism over her appointment as co-host of Junior MasterChef Australia, with hundreds now signing a petition demanding her removal from the program.
A friend of Markle's claimed: "The allegations against her dad have left her deeply distressed, particularly because she is raising two young children.
"Meghan is absolutely heartbroken by everything that has emerged and cannot stop crying. It has been an incredibly painful and overwhelming experience, and there have been moments when she has really struggled to get through the day.
"Being a mother herself makes the allegations particularly distressing. When she looks at (her daughter) Lilibet, she cannot help thinking about the children who may have suffered and how vulnerable they are."
The pal added, "The thought of any child being subjected to something so horrific is almost unbearable for her. It has brought an entirely different level of anguish to an already deeply complicated family situation.
"Meghan had made a conscious decision some time ago to protect her peace by stepping away from the constant cycle of headlines and online speculation to do with her father. But something of this magnitude is almost impossible to shut out.
"People have been contacting her from the US and elsewhere, expressing their sympathy and concern, so the allegations keep finding their way back to her. She is trying to create some distance from the situation, but the emotional weight of it has been extremely difficult to escape."
"Meghan is fortunate to have a close circle of people who are looking out for her and making sure she doesn't have to confront everything alone," the friend explained.
"There is an enormous amount for her to come to terms with, particularly given the complicated history with her father and the seriousness of what has been alleged. Some days are naturally harder than others, but she is trying to remain strong for her children and concentrate on the things she can control.
"Those closest to her are giving her the space, reassurance, and emotional support she needs while she works through what has been an exceptionally upsetting period."
Thomas Markle Sr. Allegations
Meghan and Prince Harry, 42, are understood to have been spending time with close friends during their children's school vacation.
The latest controversy erupted after Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., accused their father of possessing hundreds or potentially thousands of explicit images involving children.
He reportedly contacted police and the FBI about the allegations, which Markle Sr. vehemently denies.
Meghan, who has been estranged from her father since before her 2018 wedding to Harry, addressed the allegations in a statement released on October 23.
She said: "I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them."
Viewer Backlash and Petition
Meanwhile, her new job fronting Junior MasterChef Australia has divided audiences ahead of filming in Melbourne next year.
Critics have questioned why the former actress was selected over an Australian chef, with an online petition now attracting hundreds of signatures.
Those who have signed it have attacked Meghan for having zero professional cookery background and being a "grifter."
Meghan's previous guest appearance on MasterChef Australia attracted 1.6 million viewers, according to Channel 10, delivering the program's largest overnight Sunday audience since July 2023.
The episode also drew 118,000 overnight streaming viewers, setting a record for the show's digital audience.