EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Can't Stop Weeping' Over Dad Scandal as 'MasterChef' TV Role Backlash Grows

The claims have emerged as Meghan faces criticism over her appointment as co-host of Junior MasterChef Australia, with hundreds now signing a petition demanding her removal from the program.

A friend of Markle's claimed: "The allegations against her dad have left her deeply distressed, particularly because she is raising two young children.

"Meghan is absolutely heartbroken by everything that has emerged and cannot stop crying. It has been an incredibly painful and overwhelming experience, and there have been moments when she has really struggled to get through the day.

"Being a mother herself makes the allegations particularly distressing. When she looks at (her daughter) Lilibet, she cannot help thinking about the children who may have suffered and how vulnerable they are."

The pal added, "The thought of any child being subjected to something so horrific is almost unbearable for her. It has brought an entirely different level of anguish to an already deeply complicated family situation.

"Meghan had made a conscious decision some time ago to protect her peace by stepping away from the constant cycle of headlines and online speculation to do with her father. But something of this magnitude is almost impossible to shut out.