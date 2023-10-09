Sarah Huckabee Sanders Under Fire Over $19k Lectern, Calls For Audit Grow

A whistleblower is alleging the office of Sanders "altered" and "withheld" certain documents requested through the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, which emerged from a letter sent by attorney Tom Mars to Senator Jimmy Hickey Jr.

Hickey Jr. addressed a letter requesting the audit to senior members of the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee, a non-partisan body, in regards to the purchase of a podium or lectern from Beckett Events LLC for use by the governor's office as well as "all matters, involving the Governor or the Governor's Office, made confidential by Section 4(a) of Act 7 of the First Extraordinary Session of 2023."

"I think where we are with everything that's transpired out of this podium, I think for all involved it's going to be better if we go back and look at all the retroactive stuff," Hickey said in an interview with the Arkansas Times. "It seems like, to me, the podium and all that have been tied together."