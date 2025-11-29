EXCLUSIVE: Udder Shame for Sarah Ferguson — How Disgraced Ex-Duchess is 'Plotting to Use Converted Cow Shed to Write Her Money-Spinning Memoir and Sex Books Series'
Nov. 29 2025, Published 3:55 p.m. ET
Scandal-magnet Sarah Ferguson is preparing to leave her Royal Lodge home – and is now at the center of an extraordinary plan to rebuild her battered career by retreating to a converted cattle shed where sources tell RadarOnline.com she wants to use to write her new memoir and a series of sex-themed books to revive her finances.
Forced Out and Facing Uncertainty
The former Duchess of York, 66, is being forced out of the 30-room Royal Lodge – the Windsor home she shared for decades with her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, 65 – after months of pressure from King Charles to end their residence there.
As the scandal surrounding the former couple's connection to Jeffrey Epstein escalated, the couple ultimately agreed to vacate the mansion, despite Andrew's long-standing "iron-clad" lease on the property.
Andrew is now expected to move to a property on the King's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, while Ferguson must find alternative arrangements, with her professional life recently thrown into disarray, leaving her effectively homeless.
A source said: "She's at the stage where she needs a low-cost, secluded spot to figure out how she's going to get through all of this."
Another insider familiar with her plans added: "Those close to her think she now views writing as her main route to staying afloat – in whatever form it ends up taking."
The Cattle Shed Option
And Ferguson's daughter Princess Beatrice, 37, may step in to help her mom realize her new writing plans – by offering her mother a converted cattle shed on her huge Cotswolds property.
The structure, described as a "granny flat," has been fully refurbished with new doors, windows and a private entrance separated from the main six-bedroom house by a courtyard.
Sources said Ferguson is now "seriously considering" moving in and using the space as a writing retreat.
Another option under discussion is for Ferguson to relocate to Portugal, where Princess Eugenie, 35, owns a $4.2million mansion in the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club – a development often called the "Hamptons of Europe" and home to A-list residents including Madonna, Nicole Kidman, Michael Fassbender and Scarlet Johansson.
A source said: "No one can say how long she'll remain in Portugal if she chooses to escape there, but if it turns into a long-term stay, she'll slot easily into the scene. Plenty of celebrities have been buying up homes in the area."
Another insider said she would be "far better" opting for the converted cattle shed as she needs to "get stuck into working to build up a financial base for herself."
Career Pivot to Adult Fiction
The upheaval comes as Ferguson faces major setbacks in her career.
Her children's book Flora and Fern: Kindness Along the Way – originally scheduled for release on 9 October and later moved to 20 November – has been pulled from publishing schedules and pulped.
But the disgraced ex-Duchess is reportedly undeterred and instead looking toward a career pivot.
Having written more than 50 books across genres, she is said to be exploring a new commercial direction: memoir and adult fiction, including sex-themed titles aimed at a lucrative market.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Prince NO Way' — Shamed Former Duke Andrew Windsor Slapped With Fresh Disgrace as Street Bearing His Name is Set to Be Renamed
Seeking Advice from E.L. James
RadarOnline.com recently revealed she sought advice from E.L. James, author of the bestselling 50 Shades of Grey series before embarking on her money-making plan.
A source said: "Fergie has been saying, 'I need someone who's made real money to show me how to do it with the only thing I have left – writing.'"
She knows E.L. James cracked the code and is desperate for a meeting with her as she wants to understand how she did it." For Sarah, being able to pick her brain isn't about how to write erotica, it's about survival. She sees E.L. as the blueprint for rising from nowhere and turning it into a global brand."