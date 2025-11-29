EXCLUSIVE: Udder Shame for Sarah Ferguson — How Disgraced Ex-Duchess is 'Plotting to Use Converted Cow Shed to Write Her Money-Spinning Memoir and Sex Books Series'

The former Duchess of York, 66, is being forced out of the 30-room Royal Lodge – the Windsor home she shared for decades with her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, 65 – after months of pressure from King Charles to end their residence there.

As the scandal surrounding the former couple's connection to Jeffrey Epstein escalated, the couple ultimately agreed to vacate the mansion, despite Andrew's long-standing "iron-clad" lease on the property.

Andrew is now expected to move to a property on the King's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, while Ferguson must find alternative arrangements, with her professional life recently thrown into disarray, leaving her effectively homeless.

A source said: "She's at the stage where she needs a low-cost, secluded spot to figure out how she's going to get through all of this."

Another insider familiar with her plans added: "Those close to her think she now views writing as her main route to staying afloat – in whatever form it ends up taking."