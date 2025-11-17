Inside Sandra Bullock's Hollywood Exile: 'Miss Congeniality' Actress, 61, Has 'Not Retired' After Beloved Partner's 2023 Death and is Waiting Patiently for 'Something Special' to Lure Her Back Into Movies

A source told The Daily Mail: "Sandra is not silently retired, but it is going to take something very special for her to get back to work.

"She has a couple of things in the pipeline, but nothing set in stone.

"When she is back, she'll do all the interviews, talk about everything she has been going through, but she isn't ready yet… she'll return in her own time and on her own terms."

Bullock disappeared from Hollywood following the 2023 death of Bryan Randall from the degenerative condition amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The star, once Tinsel Town's highest paid actress, hasn't starred in a movie since the 2022 adventure comedy The Lost City.