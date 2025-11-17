Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Sandra Bullock

Inside Sandra Bullock's Hollywood Exile: 'Miss Congeniality' Actress, 61, Has 'Not Retired' After Beloved Partner's 2023 Death and is Waiting Patiently for 'Something Special' to Lure Her Back Into Movies

picture of Sandra Bullock
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock has disappeared from Hollywood following the death of her long-term partner Bryan Randall in 2023.

Nov. 17 2025, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sandra Bullock will not be ending her Hollywood exile any time soon as she continues to mourn her long-term partner's death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Miss Congeniality star, 61, who was recently photographed for the first time in 11 months, has no intention of returning to the big screen according to insiders, unless there's a movie project she's hugely passionate about.

Article continues below advertisement

Rare Sighting

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Sandra Bullock
Source: MEGA

Bullock was snapped in December watching an L.A. Lakers basketball game and most recently in June.

Article continues below advertisement

A source told The Daily Mail: "Sandra is not silently retired, but it is going to take something very special for her to get back to work.

"She has a couple of things in the pipeline, but nothing set in stone.

"When she is back, she'll do all the interviews, talk about everything she has been going through, but she isn't ready yet… she'll return in her own time and on her own terms."

Bullock disappeared from Hollywood following the 2023 death of Bryan Randall from the degenerative condition amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The star, once Tinsel Town's highest paid actress, hasn't starred in a movie since the 2022 adventure comedy The Lost City.

Article continues below advertisement

Waiting For The Right Moment

Picture of Sandra Bullock
Source: MEGA

The 'Speed' star is in no rush to return to acting and is waiting patiently for the right role.

Article continues below advertisement

She described model-turned-photographer Randall as the "love of my life" and they first met when he came to take pictures of her son Louis's birthday.

Although making movies had once been her "dream", after she adopted two young children — Louis in 2010 and Laila in 2015 — and met Randall, again in 2015, her priorities changed, said the insider.

"When she found Bryan, and became a mom, everything quickly turned into them being the loves of her life — the reason to wake up every day," the source said.

"Sandra had it all, and once she lost Bryan, she had to rethink priorities, and making movies wasn't the top priority. The time it takes to make them – the time away from family – is a lot to deal with."

Article continues below advertisement

'Hit Her Like A Truck'

Picture of Sandra Bullock
Source: MEGA

The death of Randall 'hit her like a Mack truck' according to insiders.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Meghan Markle's $1,695 designer dress that she wore in the new promotional photo for her Netflix holiday special has led back to explosive allegations

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Caught on Camera Wearing $1,695 Designer Dress She Was Once Accused of 'Stealing' After Photoshoot

Photo of Donald Trump

Trump's Feeling Angelic! The Don Talks About Getting into Heaven AGAIN with Religious Author as Prez Crashes Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Article continues below advertisement

The death of Randall "hit her like a Mack truck… a broken heart is something that everyone takes differently, and for Sandra the past few years have been very trying," the insider added.

"Right now, there are some struggles she is still trying to get through, but her kids are really a force for her and getting her through the hard times."

Bullock, who said that she and Randall didn't need to get married, had gone through a deeply toxic breakup with motorcycle builder and TV presenter husband Jesse James in 2010 after several women said they'd had affairs with him, prompting James to make a public apology.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Picture of Bryan Randall
Source: MEGA

Bullock described Randall as 'the love of her life' before he tragically passed away.

After meeting Randall, the actress said in 2021: "I am someone who went through the divorce process. I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children – three children, he's got his older daughter. It's the best thing ever."

Bullock, who by then knew about his condition, went on: "I don't need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.

"Think about what kind of parent he would be. Think about what kind of parent you would be. And what if something happened? Would you both be great parents to those children even if you didn't make it as a couple. Think about the children first."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.