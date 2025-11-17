Inside Sandra Bullock's Hollywood Exile: 'Miss Congeniality' Actress, 61, Has 'Not Retired' After Beloved Partner's 2023 Death and is Waiting Patiently for 'Something Special' to Lure Her Back Into Movies
Sandra Bullock will not be ending her Hollywood exile any time soon as she continues to mourn her long-term partner's death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Miss Congeniality star, 61, who was recently photographed for the first time in 11 months, has no intention of returning to the big screen according to insiders, unless there's a movie project she's hugely passionate about.
Rare Sighting
A source told The Daily Mail: "Sandra is not silently retired, but it is going to take something very special for her to get back to work.
"She has a couple of things in the pipeline, but nothing set in stone.
"When she is back, she'll do all the interviews, talk about everything she has been going through, but she isn't ready yet… she'll return in her own time and on her own terms."
Bullock disappeared from Hollywood following the 2023 death of Bryan Randall from the degenerative condition amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
The star, once Tinsel Town's highest paid actress, hasn't starred in a movie since the 2022 adventure comedy The Lost City.
Waiting For The Right Moment
She described model-turned-photographer Randall as the "love of my life" and they first met when he came to take pictures of her son Louis's birthday.
Although making movies had once been her "dream", after she adopted two young children — Louis in 2010 and Laila in 2015 — and met Randall, again in 2015, her priorities changed, said the insider.
"When she found Bryan, and became a mom, everything quickly turned into them being the loves of her life — the reason to wake up every day," the source said.
"Sandra had it all, and once she lost Bryan, she had to rethink priorities, and making movies wasn't the top priority. The time it takes to make them – the time away from family – is a lot to deal with."
'Hit Her Like A Truck'
The death of Randall "hit her like a Mack truck… a broken heart is something that everyone takes differently, and for Sandra the past few years have been very trying," the insider added.
"Right now, there are some struggles she is still trying to get through, but her kids are really a force for her and getting her through the hard times."
Bullock, who said that she and Randall didn't need to get married, had gone through a deeply toxic breakup with motorcycle builder and TV presenter husband Jesse James in 2010 after several women said they'd had affairs with him, prompting James to make a public apology.
After meeting Randall, the actress said in 2021: "I am someone who went through the divorce process. I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children – three children, he's got his older daughter. It's the best thing ever."
Bullock, who by then knew about his condition, went on: "I don't need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.
"Think about what kind of parent he would be. Think about what kind of parent you would be. And what if something happened? Would you both be great parents to those children even if you didn't make it as a couple. Think about the children first."