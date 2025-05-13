Samuel French's Agonizing Cause of Death Revealed After 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Star Dies at 45

The actor died Friday in a hospital in his birthplace of Waco, Texas, after a lengthy battle with cancer at 45 years old.

Actor Samuel French, who played undercover FBI agent CJ Robinson in Martin Scorsese 's Oscar-nominated film Killers of the Flower Moon, has died, RadarOnline.com can report.

The actor shared a photo getting an IV for hydration just a few weeks ago.

"Samuel carried a fire for acting that burned in every frame — unfiltered, fearless, and alive. He gave himself completely to the work, and it showed."

"Together we were on an extraordinary journey, giving everything we had to realize a shared creative vision.

In a touching tribute, Sinacore shared: "Samuel was a dear friend and an incredible actor. Towpath wouldn't exist without him, and the incredible intensity he brought to the role of Detective Bernard Crooke set the tone for the entire film.

Paul Sinacore, a friend and collaborator who directed the late actor in his final film, Towpath, confirmed the news on Instagram.

"His friendship had an unexpectedly profound impact on my life."

"My heart goes out to his family, and especially to his daughter—he loved her deeply and spoke of her often with pride and tenderness.

Sinacore's message continues: "I am deeply saddened by his loss and only wish he could have seen the final cut. He was one of a kind, and he will remain in our hearts forever.

French stars alongside Eric Roberts in Sinacore’s upcoming historical drama Towpath. He plays a detective investigating a case in 1964, during the heart of the civil rights movement.

French was born on January 26, 1980 in Waco. He debuted on the History Channel limited TV series Texas Rising in 2015, playing Gavin McDonough alongside Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Bill Paxton, Kris Kristofferson, and Brendan Fraser.

He went on to play Ben in The Walking Dead spinoff Fear the Walking Dead in a 2020 episode and the title character Joe Haladin in Joe Haladin: The Case of the Missing Sister in 2023.

Friends and co-stars have been sharing their condolences online.

One reminisced: "I was just a background extra on Towpath, but Sam took the time to give me advice as an aspiring actor in my 40s. I was discouraged about the lack of film opportunities at the time, and he spent over an hour with me on set to encourage me as well as give me advice.

"I was so impressed by his willingness to invest in someone he had never met before. Thank you for sharing your gifts with the world."