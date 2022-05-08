Sam Hunt & Pregnant Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Asking Judge To Dismiss Divorce Petition
Sam Hunt and his pregnant wife Hannah Lee Fowler appear to be calling it quits on calling it quits.
Fowler initially filed for divorce in Davidson County, Tenn. on February 18, noting adultery and "inappropriate marital conduct" as the reason for their split. She later withdrew the petition and refiled in Williamson County after realizing she made a mistake on the proper place to submit the legal papers.
Now, it appears that both Hunt and Fowler want to give it another go — especially with a baby on the way. Fowler asked a judge to dismiss their divorce petition in April, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Since then, Hunt was seen wearing his wedding ring at a concert last week in Florida after being photographed for months without his wedding band on that special finger.
The previously estranged couple were also spotted out and about together while walking their dog.
This comes as a surprise to fans following the couple's story. As Radar previously reported, reconciliation didn't look like it was on the horizon after Fowler called her husband "inhuman" in the scathing court filing.
"The husband is guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper," the divorce documents read. The petition went on to request child support, alimony payments and that primary custody of their baby be awarded to Fowler whenever she is born.
The Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's singer's social media has since been flooded with angry comments from former fans, slamming him for allegedly cheating on his pregnant wife.
"Poor Hannah. Good for her for realizing her worth and not staying with a loser," one Instagram user wrote, with another adding, "You definitely don’t deserve her. I heard the rumors and thought there was no way. I am so so so disappointed."
Hunt and his wife are rumored to have first met around 2008 and had an on-again off-again relationship for a few years. The lovebirds finally tied the knot in 2017. According to court documents, Fowler is due to give birth sometime in May.