Sam Bankman-Fried's Family Called Nassau Prison BEGGING Disgraced FTX Founder Be Provided Vegan Meals While Behind Bars
Sam Bankman-Fried’s family reportedly called the Bahamas jail where the alleged cryptocurrency fraudster is being held to beg that he be provided vegan meals, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday night at the request of prosecutors from the US Attorney's office in the Southern District of New York.
The 30-year-old founder of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX was charged with the federal crimes of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, laundering money, and conspiring to defraud the United States in the form of violating campaign finance laws.
He is now being held in Nassau’s Fox Hill jail as he awaits his upcoming extradition hearing on February 8 and, unfortunately for the imprisoned billionaire, the jail reportedly may not provide vegan meals.
According to the New York Post, Bankman-Fried’s immediate family members were forced to call the Nassau jail on Tuesday night begging that the 30-year-old vegan be provided meals that adhere to his vegan diet.
It is unknown exactly which of Bankman-Fried’s family members called in to make the request or whether the vegan request was granted.
The outlet also reported that Bankman-Fried’s family is worried about the conditions of the jail where the alleged fraudster will be held until his extradition hearing in February.
According to a human rights report published by the U.S. State Department in 2021, the Fox Hill jail where Bankman-Fried is being detained suffers from a myriad of questionable conditions: including vermin-infested jail cells, poor Covid-19 policies, and both cramped and overcrowded lockups.
Inmates are also reportedly forced to remove their own waste from their jail cells via buckets.
On Tuesday, the 30-year-old alleged crypto fraudster’s lawyers requested their client be released on $250,000 cash bail. The lawyers cited Bankman-Fried’s vegan diet, as well as his need for ADD medication, as reasons for his release on bail.
Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt refused to grant the cash bail for Bankman-Fried during a Tuesday hearing, and the disgraced FTX founder is expected to remain in the Nassau jail until his extradition hearing in two months’ time.
Bankman-Fried currently faces eight federal charges, plus additional charges brought by the Securities Exchange Commission, and will face upwards of 115 years in prison if found guilty of the charges against him.