Sabrina Carpenter Rages At Critics Who 'Complain' About Singer Being Too Sexual and Claims They're 'Obsessed With Sex' — As She Goes Naked In New Photos

Photo of Sabrina Carpenter
Source: David LaChapelle for Rolling Stone

Sabrina Carpenter is done taking hits from her critics over her being too sexual.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 12 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Sabrina Carpenter has no problem at all showing off some skin, whether it be in her music videos or on her tour, and she doesn't care what anyone has to say about it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 26-year-old got naked for Rolling Stone and made sure to call out all of the critics who have called her out for being over-sexualized.

'Clearly You Love Sex'

carpenter
Source: David LaChapelle for Rolling Stone

Carpenter got naked for Rolling Stone and hit back at her critics in a new interview.

"It’s always so funny to me when people complain," the Espresso singer told the magazine. "They’re like, 'All she does is sing about this.' But those are the songs that you’ve made popular. Clearly you love sex. You’re obsessed with it."

She continued: "It’s in my show. There’s so many more moments than the ‘Juno’ positions, but those are the ones you post every night and comment on. I can’t control that. If you come to the show, you’ll (also) hear the ballads, you’ll hear the more introspective numbers."

During her Short n' Sweet Tour, Carpenter went viral for introducing a different raunchy pose each night while performing her song, Juno. Some positions included putting the microphone in her crotch area or pretending to put it down her throat.

'Lazy' Carpenter?

carpenter
Source: David LaChapelle for Rolling Stone

The 'Juno' singer called out haters who 'pick apart' women.

"I find irony and humor in all of that, because it seems to be a recurring theme. I’m not upset about it, other than I feel mad pressure to be funny sometimes," Carpenter continued.

She noted: "I don’t want to be pessimistic, but I truly feel like I’ve never lived in a time where women have been picked apart more, and scrutinized in every capacity. I’m not just talking about me. I’m talking about every female artist that is making art right now."

Earlier this year, British hitmakers Stock Aitken Waterman, who have sold over 250million records globally, branded Carpenter "lazy" for her sexual lyrics, especially in the songs Juno and Bed Chem.

carpenter
Source: David LaChapelle for Rolling Stone

The 26-year-old has been called out for her 'lazy' songwriting, but it has not phased her.

"I would never try to write a lyric that said anything specific on a sexual level," Mike Stock said. "You'd always be allegorical or allude to it somehow. So I don't like that.

"I think it's a bad show, and it's lazy. You're going to grab some form of attention by doing that."

Sabrina told Rolling Stone: "What people probably don’t realize is the more eyes you have on you, the harder it is to love what you’re doing, and you have to keep fighting to still love making things and to still love performing."

'Man's Best Friend' Gets Harsh Backlash

carpenter
Source: @Sabrinacarpenter/X

Carpenter's latest album cover left her critics raging.

"Because the critical sides start to taint it, and they start to make things less fun. They start to make friendships and relationships less fun and enjoyable. (But) there’s still so much light and goodness in this, if you’re doing it for the reason that you love it and can’t live without it," she added.

The Girl Meets World alum has continued to find herself drowning in controversy as the cover for her new album, Man's Best Friend, features the performer on all fours while a person pulls on her blonde hair.

"This is weird, and you can’t convince me otherwise…" one person responded, as another added, "How sad you have to degrade yourself like this to get attention from the public. What happened to wanting people to notice your talent?"

One user said: "You are one of the worst things to happen to young women and girls."

