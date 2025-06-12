Sabrina Carpenter Rages At Critics Who 'Complain' About Singer Being Too Sexual and Claims They're 'Obsessed With Sex' — As She Goes Naked In New Photos

The 26-year-old got naked for Rolling Stone and made sure to call out all of the critics who have called her out for being over-sexualized.

Sabrina Carpenter has no problem at all showing off some skin, whether it be in her music videos or on her tour, and she doesn't care what anyone has to say about it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Carpenter got naked for Rolling Stone and hit back at her critics in a new interview.

"It’s always so funny to me when people complain," the Espresso singer told the magazine. "They’re like, 'All she does is sing about this.' But those are the songs that you’ve made popular. Clearly you love sex. You’re obsessed with it."

She continued: "It’s in my show. There’s so many more moments than the ‘Juno’ positions, but those are the ones you post every night and comment on. I can’t control that. If you come to the show, you’ll (also) hear the ballads, you’ll hear the more introspective numbers."

During her Short n' Sweet Tour, Carpenter went viral for introducing a different raunchy pose each night while performing her song, Juno. Some positions included putting the microphone in her crotch area or pretending to put it down her throat.