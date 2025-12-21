Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Seacrest Dumped Again by Girlfriend Camille Orders as the Workaholic Chooses His Career Over Love... Again!

Ryan Seacrest has been dumped again as ex Camille Orders claimed his work left no room for a romance.

Dec. 21 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Workaholic Ryan Seacrest is single again after his fling with realtor Camille Orders flamed out, as the busy bachelor is wedded to his blockbuster entertainment career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Ryan was very sweet on Camille. He wined and dined her for a few months, but ultimately the spark wasn't really there," an insider shared.

Ryan Seacrest and Camille Orders have split after a brief romance that began in June.
Ryan Seacrest and Camille Orders have split after a brief romance that began in June.

The Wheel of Fortune host, 50, was initially caught on camera with the blond beauty, 32, in June – and sources dish it was the media mogul's first romance since his April 2024 bust-up with Aubrey Paige, who he'd dated for three years.

"His work was always going to come first," the insider says of the busy American Idol emcee, producer and radio personality, whose dating history includes Julianne Hough, Shayna Taylor and Shana Wall. "Truth is, he doesn't have time for a relationship, which is why he's given up on finding true love at this point and is happier raking in cash and enjoying the good life for as long as he can."

According to the source, Seacrest is still on good terms with Orders, who "friend-zoned" him a while back as he focused on business while their budding romance withered on the vine.

"He's agreed it's for the best," the insider confided. "Right now, he's gearing up for yet another jam-packed holiday season. The guy's like a machine who never stops, which is a big reason why he's so gaunt and forgets to eat or take care of himself half the time."

Ryan's Not Ready To Settle Down

Following his April 2024 breakup with Aubrey Paige, Seacrest is said to be single and focused on work.
Following his April 2024 breakup with Aubrey Paige, Seacrest is said to be single and focused on work.

The source shared Seacrest, who's also mourning the recent death of his prostate cancer-stricken dad, still hopes to find love one day – but points out that he's not yet ready to settle down and have kids.

The insider added: "It's sad for the folks around him, who think he'd operate even more effectively with a good lady behind him."

