EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Seacrest Dumped Again by Girlfriend Camille Orders as the Workaholic Chooses His Career Over Love... Again!

The Wheel of Fortune host, 50, was initially caught on camera with the blond beauty, 32, in June – and sources dish it was the media mogul's first romance since his April 2024 bust-up with Aubrey Paige, who he'd dated for three years.

"His work was always going to come first," the insider says of the busy American Idol emcee, producer and radio personality, whose dating history includes Julianne Hough, Shayna Taylor and Shana Wall. "Truth is, he doesn't have time for a relationship, which is why he's given up on finding true love at this point and is happier raking in cash and enjoying the good life for as long as he can."

According to the source, Seacrest is still on good terms with Orders, who "friend-zoned" him a while back as he focused on business while their budding romance withered on the vine.

"He's agreed it's for the best," the insider confided. "Right now, he's gearing up for yet another jam-packed holiday season. The guy's like a machine who never stops, which is a big reason why he's so gaunt and forgets to eat or take care of himself half the time."