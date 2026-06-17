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Home > Exclusives > Ryan Lochte
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EXCLUSIVE: Low-Budget Gig — How Disgraced Olympic Champ Ryan Lochte is Making $600 a Week

ryan lochte a week job olympic fall grace
Source: MEGA

Ryan Lochte is earning $600 a week as he rebuilds his life after his Olympic fall from grace.

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June 17 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Scandal-scarred swimmer Ryan Lochte's life has reached new depths with a coaching gig that pays a paltry $576 a week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 41-year-old trails only rival Michael Phelps as the most decorated male Olympic swimmer, but his new Missouri State University assistant coaching job pays only $30Gs a year – many laps behind Phelps' estimated worth of $100million.

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Swimming Legend Seeks Fresh Start

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Ryan Lochte said he hopes to use his experience in the sport to mentor athletes at Missouri State University.
Source: JLJ / ZOJ / WENN.com / MEGA

Ryan Lochte said he hopes to use his experience in the sport to mentor athletes at Missouri State University.

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According to Front Office Sports, the former individual medley champ gets a $750 bonus for each Missouri Valley Conference men's or women's championship, and a $500 bonus for each individual or relay qualifier at the NCAA Championships.

Lochte says he's taking the job, which must first be approved by the school's board of governors, "seriously."

"It's about more than times and results," he said. "It's about helping young men and women build discipline, resilience and confidence that will carry them far beyond the pool.

"I've lived the highs and the challenges of this sport, and I want to use that perspective to guide them, support them and help them reach their full potential in and out of the water."

Meanwhile, Lochte has earned a black sheep rep over previous scandals.

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Past Scandals Still Shadow Olympian

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Lochte has reportedly accepted an assistant coaching role at Missouri State University.
Source: BT1 / WENN.com / MEGA

Lochte has reportedly accepted an assistant coaching role at Missouri State University.

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The most shocking came at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro where he and three other U.S. swim teamers falsely claimed they'd been robbed at gunpoint to cover up their reported vandalizing of a gas station restroom.

USA Swimming clobbered Lochte with a 10-month suspension for the embarrassing episode.

Two years later, he was again suspended for 14 months by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for getting an unapproved IV infusion of vitamins.

Lochte and current galpal Molly Gillihan have recently been making waves on social media where they're feuding with his ex-wife, Kayla Rae Reid.

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