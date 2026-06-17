EXCLUSIVE: Low-Budget Gig — How Disgraced Olympic Champ Ryan Lochte is Making $600 a Week

According to Front Office Sports, the former individual medley champ gets a $750 bonus for each Missouri Valley Conference men's or women's championship, and a $500 bonus for each individual or relay qualifier at the NCAA Championships.

Lochte says he's taking the job, which must first be approved by the school's board of governors, "seriously."

"It's about more than times and results," he said. "It's about helping young men and women build discipline, resilience and confidence that will carry them far beyond the pool.

"I've lived the highs and the challenges of this sport, and I want to use that perspective to guide them, support them and help them reach their full potential in and out of the water."

Meanwhile, Lochte has earned a black sheep rep over previous scandals.