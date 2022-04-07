Russian Soldier Beaten By Own Men, Forced To Have Legs & Genitals Amputated

While Vladimir Putin’s Russian forces are reportedly facing endless setbacks in their invasion of Ukraine, reports are now coming to light regarding his soldiers allegedly beating their fellow troops so severely that one fighter, in particular, was forced to have his legs, genitals, and at least one finger amputated as a result of his harrowing injuries.

According to Daily Star, Russian soldier Andrey Sergeyevich Sychyov was allegedly beaten by his senior officers after not “cleaning up properly” following a party the unit had.