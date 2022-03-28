Russian Soldier Surrenders On Battlefield, Trades Tank For Money & Ukrainian Citizenship
A soldier fighting among Vladimir Putin’s Russian forces against Ukraine has reportedly laid down his arms and surrendered his tank to enemy troops in exchange for $10k and Ukrainian citizenship.
According to Daily Star, a Russian soldier named Misha allegedly surrendered to Ukrainian troops over the weekend after the rest of his unit deserted the battlefield and snuck back home to Russia.
Misha also allegedly feared that his own commander would shoot him to death if he tried to desert the battlefield, so he reportedly reached out to Ukrainian authorities to make the trade instead.
“A few days ago, Misha called us,” Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Victor Andrusiv recently revealed in a statement. “We passed the information to the military intelligence. They marked the place and he arrived. The drone checked that he was alone.”
"Misha said that there was almost no food left, military management is chaotic and practically absent,” Andrusiv continued. “Demoralization is colossal.”
"It turned out that there was only one left from the tank crew, the rest escaped home. He didn't see the point of war."
Once a meeting between Misha and the Ukrainian soldiers was organized, he reportedly opened the door to his tank and officially surrendered to the rival forces. Then, after being taken into Ukrainian custody, Misha was reportedly given a shower, a kitchen, a TV, a phone, and the chance to formally apply for Ukrainian citizenship.
Although the surrendered Russian soldier was not immediately given $10k, Ukrainian Minister Andrusiv revealed that he would receive the money once the ongoing war has ended.
As Radar reported, not only have Russian soldiers like Misha been surrendering to the Ukrainian forces they were sent to fight, but some Russian soldiers have even been murdering their own commanders out of anger over the heavy losses they have been forced to endure.
On Friday, Russian Colonel Medvechek of the 37th Motor Rifle Brigade was reportedly pronounced dead because his own unit drove him over with a tank because they were unhappy with the way he was leading their unit.
Then, just days prior, nearly 300 Russian soldiers reportedly stormed off and abandoned a Ukrainian combat zone.
"In the Okhtirsky district of the Sumy region, the facts of disobedience to the Russian military servicemen were recorded," a staffer revealed at the time of the incident. "Close to 300 occupiers were ordered to carry out combat operations, and that, using 70 pieces of equipment, abandoned the area of the operation."