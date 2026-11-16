Brand, 51, was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years for r--e and sexual assault last week and has since been transferred from London's category B HMP Wandsworth to category C HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire.

The prison, which houses approximately 1,200 male s-x offenders, offers activities including yoga, choir singing, indoor bowls and origami, but the former actor has reportedly found little comfort in his surroundings.

A jail source told us: "Russell is an emotional wreck, and there have been claims he's been crying like a baby in his cell as he struggles to come to terms with his new life. He's gone from being a celebrity who could do pretty much whatever he wanted to a convicted prisoner facing more than a decade behind bars. That is an enormous psychological adjustment, and the reality of his situation appears to have hit him incredibly hard.

"People might imagine that being transferred to a prison with more comfortable conditions, better facilities and recreational activities would make things easier, but it's still a prison. There are locked doors, strict routines and officers telling him what he can and cannot do. All the privileges and freedoms he once took for granted have disappeared overnight, and no amount of yoga, choir practice, or other activities can change that."