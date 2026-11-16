EXCLUSIVE: Russell Brand 'Crying Like a Baby' Behind Bars Despite Being Moved to 'Luxury Prison'
Nov. 16 2026, Published 3:44 p.m. ET
Russell Brand is said to be "crying like a baby" as he struggles to cope with prison life, despite being transferred to a relatively comfortable jail.
RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders have said the former comedian has allegedly been left frightened, isolated and making demands of guards.
Brand 'Crying Like a Baby' After Prison Transfer
Brand, 51, was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years for r--e and sexual assault last week and has since been transferred from London's category B HMP Wandsworth to category C HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire.
The prison, which houses approximately 1,200 male s-x offenders, offers activities including yoga, choir singing, indoor bowls and origami, but the former actor has reportedly found little comfort in his surroundings.
A jail source told us: "Russell is an emotional wreck, and there have been claims he's been crying like a baby in his cell as he struggles to come to terms with his new life. He's gone from being a celebrity who could do pretty much whatever he wanted to a convicted prisoner facing more than a decade behind bars. That is an enormous psychological adjustment, and the reality of his situation appears to have hit him incredibly hard.
"People might imagine that being transferred to a prison with more comfortable conditions, better facilities and recreational activities would make things easier, but it's still a prison. There are locked doors, strict routines and officers telling him what he can and cannot do. All the privileges and freedoms he once took for granted have disappeared overnight, and no amount of yoga, choir practice, or other activities can change that."
'Petrified' Star Begs Guards for Extra Blankets
The jail source added: "He looked absolutely petrified when he arrived and seemed completely out of his depth. He's also been struggling to settle into his cell and has repeatedly asked staff for additional blankets. Those requests might sound relatively minor, but they suggest someone desperately trying to find a way to find comfort in their new surroundings and be heard.
"He's been allocated a cell of his own. That could be making the whole experience even more daunting because he's spending so much time alone with his thoughts. For someone who built his career around talking, performing and constantly being surrounded by people, the isolation must be an extraordinary shock.
"He's now facing the prospect of years living under prison rules, with very little control over his daily existence. Whatever facilities Littlehey offers, he cannot simply walk out when he's had enough. That's the reality he's finding so difficult to accept, and it's a world away from the glamorous lifestyle he was accustomed to."
Brand had previously been held in solitary confinement at tough Wandsworth prison before his transfer to Littlehey, which is considered one of Europe's largest prisons accommodating convicted s-x offenders.
Wife Reads Jailhouse Statement on Air
Meanwhile, Brand's wife, Laura Gallacher, 39, has continued presenting the couple's religious podcast, Sunday Service, while raising their three children.
Gallacher, whose sister is television presenter Kirsty Gallacher, read a message from her imprisoned husband during the latest episode over the weekend.
Brand maintained his innocence in the statement, which his wife read aloud.
He wrote: "Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support. As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening."
Brand also acknowledged his new surroundings, saying: "The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong, they are kind, and they are dedicated. And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone."
Gallacher Vows to Keep Religious Broadcasts Alive
Gallacher told listeners she intended to continue the couple's religious broadcasts despite her husband's imprisonment.
She said: "It may look different, but the ambitions are very much the same, and we trust God, and we trust his plan, and we trust everything he's doing right now."
Discussing her contact with Brand, she added: "He's okay, and he's praying."