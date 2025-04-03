EXCLUSIVE: Rumer Willis, 36, Slammed With Trolling After Defending Still Taking Baths With All Her Adult Sisters — 'It's Just the Kind of Family I Grew Up In'

She told a podcast: "We all still take baths together, my sisters and I.

"And that's just the kind of house that I grew up in. People might think that that's crazy and weird, but I don't."

Willis, who has a one-year-old daughter Louetta, also revealed she "still sleeps in bed" with her famous 62-year-old mother, who won a Golden Globe for her prosthetic-filled performance in The Substance.

She explained: "I don't think it's weird.

"Honestly, I hope (my daughter) Lou will, like, still sleep in bed with me when she's my age... I co-sleep with Louetta and have not spent a night away for her since she was born."