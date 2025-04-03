Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Rumer Willis, 36, Slammed With Trolling After Defending Still Taking Baths With All Her Adult Sisters — 'It's Just the Kind of Family I Grew Up In'

rumer willis defends baths with sisters pp
Source: @rumerwillis/instagram

Rumer Willis has been mercilessly trolled after revealing she still takes baths with her adult sisters Scout and Tallulah.

April 3 2025, Published 10:39 a.m. ET

Rumer Willis has been slammed after admitting she still takes baths with her adult sisters.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the influencer daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore blamed her unconventional Idaho upbringing on the fact herself and siblings Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 31, never had to bathe or sleep alone.

Embedded Image
Source: @rumerwillis/instagram

Rumer, right, posing with sister Scout, blames her unconventional Idaho upbringing on her family's unique bathing tradition.

She told a podcast: "We all still take baths together, my sisters and I.

"And that's just the kind of house that I grew up in. People might think that that's crazy and weird, but I don't."

Willis, who has a one-year-old daughter Louetta, also revealed she "still sleeps in bed" with her famous 62-year-old mother, who won a Golden Globe for her prosthetic-filled performance in The Substance.

She explained: "I don't think it's weird.

"Honestly, I hope (my daughter) Lou will, like, still sleep in bed with me when she's my age... I co-sleep with Louetta and have not spent a night away for her since she was born."

rumerwillis
Source: @rumerwillis/instagram

Willis accepts people may think bathing with her sisters is 'crazy' or 'weird' but she doesn't see a problem with it.

Fans flocked to X to share their disgust.

One wrote: "That’s a little too much for me still taking showers with her family. They're going overboard with the creepiness."

Another simply added: "Gross."

A third chimed in: "No one needed to know this."

Willis' Hollywood action star father Bruce, 70, is currently being cared for by his family after he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, a communication disorder that typically affects speech.

Embedded Image
Source: @rumerwillis/instagram

Willis says she has a super-tight relationship with her sisters and actress mom Demi Moore.

Willis, 36, said in February the Die Hard star is "doing great" after their family have "rallied around each other" and become a strong unit.

She added: "Because my family, we're all so close, I think what's so beautiful is the way that we rally around each other, (it's) so lovely, because we really are a unit."

The actress also revealed what she is most "grateful" for after her parents split up in 2000.

She continued: "I think the thing I'm most grateful for is that even when they split up, they created such a beautiful foundation of prioritising my sisters and I, that I never felt like I had to choose or like, they never played against each other."

bruce willis family
Source: @demimoore/instagram

Bruce Willis poses with his family who are supporting him during his dementia battle.

Willis went on: "We were a family, and we still are very much a family no matter what… and not only did I feel like that has set me up in my life to have such a beautiful foundation of my own family, but now, as I'm working through co-parenting as well, I feel deep gratitude for the example they've set."

Discussing her childhood, she explained: "Growing up especially, it was the rise of the internet. It was the rise of a lot of celebrity bloggers kind of tearing people down and you know, having to go through an awkward phase in the public eye as you're still discovering yourself, it's definitely challenging. It taught me a lot."

Former Holywood power couple Bruce and Demi married in 1987, splitting 13 years later, but still maintain an amicable relationship.

The actor is now in a relationship with his second wife, Emma Heming Willis, 46.

They married in 2009 and share two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

