Elias said he had not expected to speak publicly about Giuliani again after opposing the lawsuits brought by Trump's legal team following the 2020 presidential election.

Democratic election lawyer Marc Elias criticized former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani after President Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"But watching Donald Trump shake hands with a man in Rudy Giuliani, who used so much talent that he once had... to try to subvert the outcome of elections and to destroy individual election officials and workers along the way... I couldn't let the moment pass," Elias said.

Elias argued that Giuliani's recognition was troubling because of his role in efforts to overturn the election .

"I thought that that was the last that I'd have to speak about Rudy Giuliani," Elias said in a video posted by Democracy Docket. "I've not found the need to talk about Rudy Giuliani as a figure of the past. But then came this."

Elias recalled initially viewing Giuliani's post-election conduct with bewilderment.

"There was a darker side to Rudy Giuliani that frankly at the time I was not paying that close attention to," Elias said. "Rudy Giuliani, I later came to understand, was running around the country testifying before legislators and frankly defaming election workers."

"He did real damage," Elias continued. "I mean, he did damage to himself. He did damage to democracy. He did damage to the rule of law."

"He did damage to individuals," Elias said. "Individual election workers faced death threats, faced lies, faced all kinds of hate."

Elias rejected the idea that Giuliani's actions could be dismissed as the mistakes of someone whose political career was already declining.

"He was not just a declining old man," Elias noted. "He was not someone just past his prime. He was a malevolent figure. And that's the Rudy Giuliani that history will remember."