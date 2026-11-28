'He Did Damage to Individuals': Rudy Giuliani Colleague Goes Off on 'Malevolent' Ex-Mayor After Trump Awards Him Presidential Medal of Freedom
Nov. 27 2026, Published 7:54 p.m. ET
Democratic election lawyer Marc Elias criticized former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani after President Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Elias said he had not expected to speak publicly about Giuliani again after opposing the lawsuits brought by Trump's legal team following the 2020 presidential election.
Mark Elias Blasts Rudy Giuliani
"I thought that that was the last that I'd have to speak about Rudy Giuliani," Elias said in a video posted by Democracy Docket. "I've not found the need to talk about Rudy Giuliani as a figure of the past. But then came this."
Elias argued that Giuliani's recognition was troubling because of his role in efforts to overturn the election.
"But watching Donald Trump shake hands with a man in Rudy Giuliani, who used so much talent that he once had... to try to subvert the outcome of elections and to destroy individual election officials and workers along the way... I couldn't let the moment pass," Elias said.
'There was a Darker Side to Rudy Giuliani'
Elias recalled initially viewing Giuliani's post-election conduct with bewilderment.
"There was a darker side to Rudy Giuliani that frankly at the time I was not paying that close attention to," Elias said. "Rudy Giuliani, I later came to understand, was running around the country testifying before legislators and frankly defaming election workers."
"He did real damage," Elias continued. "I mean, he did damage to himself. He did damage to democracy. He did damage to the rule of law."
"He did damage to individuals," Elias said. "Individual election workers faced death threats, faced lies, faced all kinds of hate."
Elias rejected the idea that Giuliani's actions could be dismissed as the mistakes of someone whose political career was already declining.
"He was not just a declining old man," Elias noted. "He was not someone just past his prime. He was a malevolent figure. And that's the Rudy Giuliani that history will remember."
Rudy Giuliani's Election Claims
Giuliani was found liable for defaming Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea 'Shaye' Moss, after falsely accusing them of manipulating ballots during the 2020 election.
A federal jury awarded the women approximately $148million in damages in December 2023. The judgment was satisfied in February 2025 following a confidential settlement, although the amount Giuliani ultimately paid was not disclosed.
Giuliani was also disbarred in New York and Washington, D.C.
"For that, he wound up living a life of disgrace," Elias said, describing Giuliani as "a disgraced figure that harmed real people."
"I've been clear, like I said, that Rudy Giuliani will be remembered as a coward, as an enabler of Donald Trump, as someone who used his law degree to subvert democracy," Elias added. "So I'm not going easy on him."
White House Defends Rudy Giuliani
Trump presented Giuliani with the nation's highest civilian honor Tuesday during a private Oval Office ceremony.
White House spokesperson Olivia Wales defended the decision, saying, "Mayor Rudy Giuliani is a dedicated public servant whose decisive leadership has left a lasting impact on New York City and our Nation."
Elias said the ceremony reflected his concerns about the country's political institutions.
"We continue to be in a constitutional crisis because that is the image of what one political party, one political movement believes deserves that high honor."