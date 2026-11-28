An investigation has now claimed the festive illustration of the $14.2million Montecito mansion she shares with Prince Harry, 42, was generated using OpenAI technology – despite the Duchess' previous criticism of AI and her company's emphasis on handcrafted products.

A source told us: "Meghan is selling customers an expensive vision of an authentic, handcrafted Christmas, which makes the reported use of computer-generated artwork particularly jarring.

"The criticism is that a brand built around personal touches and traditional craftsmanship appears to have overlooked the very creative professionals who could have brought that vision to life.

"Trolls are branding her a Christmas faker and a Grinch over this, and saying she is effectively helping rob creatives of work."

The insider added, "For a luxury business charging premium prices, commissioning a genuine artist would hardly have been an unreasonable expense."

Chris Koehler, an award-winning California-based graphic designer, told a publication, "I can't say I'm surprised, but it is deeply disappointing that someone whose own former industry is being gutted by generative AI would turn their back on artists like this.

"This just continues the trend of dehumanising art and treating it all as content to pad the bottom line."