EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Accused of 'Undermining Creatives' Over 'AI-Created' Advent Calendar
Nov. 27 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is facing accusations of undermining the creative industries after artwork decorating her luxury Christmas advent calendar was reportedly found to have been produced using artificial intelligence rather than commissioned from an illustrator, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle, 45, is selling the $148 calendar through her lifestyle brand, As Ever, featuring chocolates from luxury confectioner Compartés.
Meghan Markle's Advent Calendar Faces AI Backlash
An investigation has now claimed the festive illustration of the $14.2million Montecito mansion she shares with Prince Harry, 42, was generated using OpenAI technology – despite the Duchess' previous criticism of AI and her company's emphasis on handcrafted products.
A source told us: "Meghan is selling customers an expensive vision of an authentic, handcrafted Christmas, which makes the reported use of computer-generated artwork particularly jarring.
"The criticism is that a brand built around personal touches and traditional craftsmanship appears to have overlooked the very creative professionals who could have brought that vision to life.
"Trolls are branding her a Christmas faker and a Grinch over this, and saying she is effectively helping rob creatives of work."
The insider added, "For a luxury business charging premium prices, commissioning a genuine artist would hardly have been an unreasonable expense."
Chris Koehler, an award-winning California-based graphic designer, told a publication, "I can't say I'm surprised, but it is deeply disappointing that someone whose own former industry is being gutted by generative AI would turn their back on artists like this.
"This just continues the trend of dehumanising art and treating it all as content to pad the bottom line."
AI Allegations Raise Questions About As Ever
The controversy threatens to undermine the carefully cultivated image of As Ever as a brand celebrating craftsmanship, authenticity, and traditional domestic pursuits.
Promoting the calendar on social media, the company described its contents as "Twenty-four handcrafted chocolates to sweeten each day, thoughtfully inspired by our Montecito garden."
The accompanying artwork depicts the Sussexes' California residence at dusk, adorned with Christmas lights and festive greenery.
According to the publication, multiple versions of the illustration were examined using Google's SynthID verification technology, with the results reportedly indicating the presence of AI-generated content.
The findings follow previous allegations that As Ever used an artificially generated image of fruit puree to promote its festive sale.
Other promotional material reportedly produced using AI includes illustrations of the company's $211 hostess basket, $20 jam jar dog toy and $65 popcorn.
There is no suggestion Markle or her employees deliberately attempted to circumvent social media disclosure requirements or engaged in unlawful activity.
Meghan Markle's Previous Comments About AI
The reported use of AI appears at odds with Markle's previous public comments about the technology, which she said in May was "accelerating and amplifying" online harm.
During an appearance on Bloomberg's The Circuit in 2025, she also played down her personal interest in artificial intelligence.
She claimed it was a "little bit vintage in many ways."
Koehler estimated commissioning an original illustration for the calendar would typically cost between $4,000 and $7,000 – a relatively modest expenditure for an established luxury lifestyle business.
The Sussexes' combined wealth has been estimated at approximately $59million.
Designer Says Artist Could Have Benefited
The designer, whose portfolio includes artwork for Iron Man, Halloween and Jurassic Park, said employing an illustrator could have provided valuable financial security for an artist working in an increasingly precarious industry.
He said: "While this is a small drop in the bucket for a company like this, it would also completely make an illustrator's season and give them a bit of security in very uncertain times."
Koehler added: "By completely removing artists from the equation, it just becomes another soulless commodity, a cynical cash grab. Happy holidays indeed."