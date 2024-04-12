Ruby Franke's Estranged Husband Sues Child Abuser Jodi Hildebrandt for Alleged Emotional Distress and Negligence
Ruby Franke's estranged husband has taken legal action against Jodi Hildebrandt, who pleaded guilty to abusing his children along with his wife last year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In his lawsuit, Kevin Franke claimed that he and his children were the victims of alleged emotional distress and negligence by Jodi, a former therapist and also Ruby's business partner.
Ruby, 42, and Jodi, 54, were YouTubers who ran a parenting guidance company until they were convicted of four counts each for aggravated child abuse of the Frankes' four kids. In February, both women were sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Kevin, who has since filed for divorce from Ruby, was never charged in connection to the child abuse.
He filed the lawsuit against Jodi in Utah's Fourth Judicial District Court on Thursday, April 11, according to court documents obtained by local news station KUTV.
The suit alleged Jodi "acted with reckless disregard of the probability of causing emotional distress to Kevin and to each of Kevin's children."
Her actions, according to the documents, "have completely damaged and altered, for the worse, Kevin’s marriage (the children’s mother is in prison), all of his children’s individual psyches, personalities and behaviors; essentially dismantling, exploding his family and his personal life."
The lawsuit also detailed how Ruby secretly moved their four children to Jodi's home in Ivins, Utah, in May of 2023.
He alleged that between May 22, 2023, and August 20, 2023, two of the children experienced "severe emotional harm" and suffered abuse like being confined in the basement and having limited freedom to move.
He accused Jodi of the "physical torture" of an 11-year-old, who was allegedly "forced to do physical tasks for hours and days at a time" without "adequate" food or water.
He said a 9-year-old also suffered alleged injuries, claiming she was "forced to do extreme and demanding physical tasks," "physically forced or coerced to jump into a cactus multiple times," and was "repeatedly told she was evil and possessed," per the lawsuit.
First responders allegedly found the child "in an emaciated, food deprived condition and although conscious, was so emotionally traumatized and afraid that she would not communicate with them," the court filing stated.
Kevin's attorney, Randy Kester, told PEOPLE: "We filed suit against Jodi Hildenbrandt. Couldn't file for the kids yet because the State still has their legal custody, but filed in an effort to preserve Hildebrandt's wealth and assets until appropriate action can be taken to make the kids whole."
Jodi's niece, Jessi Hildebrandt, previously revealed to KUTV the alleged "severe" psychological and emotional abuse she said she went through.
"I experienced being tied, I experienced being duct-taped, I experienced being blindfolded, I experienced severe isolation, I experienced severe emotional, spiritual and psychological abuse," Jessi said.
Jodi and Ruby were arrested on August 30, 2023, after the Frankes' 15-year-old escaped and went to a neighbor for help.
Kevin and Ruby became close with Jodi in 2021, the same year she founded ConneXions, an internet-based education program aimed at "helping" people flourish in their relationships.
The father of four also recently revealed that Jodi moved into the couple's home that year, where he became her "resident exorcist," as RadarOnline.com reported. Kevin told the Washington County Attorney's Office that he and Ruby tried to help Jodi fight her “evil spirits” and “cast [her] demons out.”
The couple separated in August of 2022 and Kevin moved out of their home, cutting off communication with nearly everyone in his life.