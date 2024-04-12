Ruby Franke's Estranged Husband Sues Child Abuser Jodi Hildebrandt for Alleged Emotional Distress and Negligence

Ruby Franke's estranged husband has taken legal action against Jodi Hildebrandt, who pleaded guilty to abusing his children along with his wife last year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In his lawsuit, Kevin Franke claimed that he and his children were the victims of alleged emotional distress and negligence by Jodi, a former therapist and also Ruby's business partner.

Ruby, 42, and Jodi, 54, were YouTubers who ran a parenting guidance company until they were convicted of four counts each for aggravated child abuse of the Frankes' four kids. In February, both women were sentenced to 30 years in prison.