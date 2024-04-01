Evil Spirits: Ruby Franke's Estranged Husband Claims He Was 'Resident Exorcist' for Wife's Business Partner Jodi Hildebrandt Before Their Arrests
Ruby Franke’s estranged husband once claimed that he was the “resident exorcist” for his wife’s therapist business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, years before Ruby and Jodi were found guilty of child abuse, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a newly released interview between Kevin Franke and the Washington County Attorney's Office, Kevin claimed that Jodi, 54, moved in with him and Ruby, 42, in 2021.
Ruby’s husband, who has since filed for divorce from the convicted YouTube vlogger and mom-of-six, also told the Washington County Attorney's Office that he and Ruby tried to help Jodi fight her “evil spirits” and “cast [her] demons out.”
Kevin alleged that, whenever Jodi would fall into a “trance,” he would have to give her “blessings” to help pull her out of the “trance.”
“It was weird, and I hated it,” Kevin explained in the newly released interview. “I became the resident exorcist, that was the title I came up with myself…I thought it was kind of funny.”
Also surprising was Kevin Franke’s claim that Ruby and Jodi started sleeping in the same bed shortly after Jodi moved into their home in 2021.
“It started like every four hours at night, and then it moved to every two hours at night, and then it moved to every hour at night,” he explained.
“At some point Ruby said: You know what, I'm just going to start sleeping in there, and if I need you, I'll come down and get you,” he continued.
According to Kevin, his wife started to suffer similar “trances” once she began sharing a bed with Jodi.
“They started sleeping in the same bed,” he explained further. “[Ruby] started having, like, trances and stuff.”
Ruby and Jodi would allegedly “lock themselves in a room for four or five hours before coming out” and, upon leaving the bedroom, Ruby would claim that she had “amazing visions from God.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ruby and Jodi were ultimately arrested in August 2023 in Washington County, Utah. The pair were charged in September for six counts of aggravated child abuse against Ruby and Kevin Franke's children.
Ruby accepted a plea deal in December 2023 and pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse after two additional charges were dropped. She also agreed to testify against Jodi.
"With my deepest regret and sorrow for my family and my children, guilty,” Ruby said during her arraignment in December.
The disgraced YouTube vlogger was sentenced to 30 years in prison in February for the abuse against her children. Kevin Franke was never charged in connection to the child abuse.
Jodi was also sentenced to 30 years behind bars during the pair's sentencing hearing on February 20.