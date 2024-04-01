Evil Spirits: Ruby Franke's Estranged Husband Claims He Was 'Resident Exorcist' for Wife's Business Partner Jodi Hildebrandt Before Their Arrests

Ruby Franke’s estranged husband once claimed that he was the “resident exorcist” for his wife’s therapist business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, years before Ruby and Jodi were found guilty of child abuse, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a newly released interview between Kevin Franke and the Washington County Attorney's Office, Kevin claimed that Jodi, 54, moved in with him and Ruby, 42, in 2021.