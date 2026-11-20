The royal family is facing questions over its increasingly enthusiastic embrace of celebrity culture after publicly congratulating Grammy favorite Raye and welcoming Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond – prompting debate over whether the monarchy should concentrate solely on charitable work instead.

The singer had shared footage of herself crying as she discovered the scale of her nominations, which placed her alongside Beyoncé for the most nominations received by a female artist in one year.

"At this time of the year, critics are saying royals should instead be giving money to charities instead of spending time congratulating rich A-listers."

A source said: "The exchanges highlight the monarchy's growing eagerness to engage with entertainment personalities. It's being seen as a bit sickening – millionaires talking to other millionaires online.

Officials most recently congratulated British singer Raye, 29, after she secured 11 nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards, while another message celebrated Pattinson, 40, succeeding Daniel Craig , 58, as cinema's seventh James Bond .

A publicity expert hit out: "The royal family seems increasingly desperate to associate itself with celebrities, whether that's congratulating pop stars on Grammy nominations or welcoming the latest James Bond. There is something rather undignified about the monarchy behaving like an entertainment fan account and cozying up to stars. Royals should be concentrating on their charitable responsibilities, supporting communities and championing worthwhile causes, not chasing headlines by attaching themselves to famous faces.

"The monarchy has always relied on maintaining a certain level of dignity and distance from the world of celebrity. But these latest social media messages make it look as though the royal household is more interested in rubbing shoulders with Hollywood actors and chart-topping singers than focusing on the serious responsibilities that come with royal privilege.

"Congratulating a singer on her Grammy nominations is perfectly harmless, and nobody is suggesting that James Bond isn't an important part of British culture. But why does the royal family feel the need to involve itself in every major entertainment announcement? The palace isn't a celebrity gossip magazine. It should be using its platform to highlight charities, volunteers, and people doing extraordinary work away from the spotlight."

The expert continued, "People expect the royal family to set an example through public service, not compete for attention in the celebrity world. There are countless charities struggling for support and ordinary families facing genuine hardship. Those are the people who should be receiving royal recognition, rather than multimillionaire entertainers who already enjoy enormous publicity and adulation.

"Whoever is running the royal family's social media accounts appears determined to make the monarchy look fashionable and culturally relevant. But relevance shouldn't mean jumping on every celebrity bandwagon. There is nothing wrong with acknowledging British artistic achievement, yet the palace needs to remember that its primary purpose isn't to generate likes and engagement. Its attention should be directed toward public service."

"Imagine the difference it could make if the palace devoted the same enthusiasm to celebrating an overlooked charity worker as it does to congratulating a Grammy nominee," they noted.

"Raye and Robert Pattinson hardly need the royal family's help raising their profiles. There are thousands of volunteers and community organizations that would benefit far more from that kind of recognition.

"The royal family needs to be extremely careful about becoming too comfortable in the celebrity world. Its members already enjoy extraordinary privilege, and the public expects something meaningful in return. If the monarchy starts looking more interested in famous friends, red carpets and entertainment headlines than helping people, critics will inevitably question what purpose it serves. The Crown should stand above celebrity culture, not become another branch of it."