Chicago Woman Packs Her $7,000 Cartier Watch For A United Flight. Then She Opens Her Checked Bag And Sees What Else In Its Place: 'They’re Full Of Thieves'
Nov. 20 2026, Published 9:40 a.m. ET
A Chicago woman has accused someone of taking her nearly $7,000 Cartier watch from her checked luggage after a United Airlines flight to New York.
Tianna Osbourne shared her experience on TikTok, claiming she found a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) inspection notice inside her suitcase after discovering that the expensive timepiece was missing.
The fashion designer said she had purchased the watch for her birthday in June. Although the inspection notice indicated that her luggage had been opened, her video did not establish who took the watch or when it disappeared.
Tianna Osbourne Says She Packed Her Cartier Watch in a Hurry
Osbourne explained that she was rushing to leave her accommodation in Chicago and wanted to avoid an additional late checkout charge. In the process, she put the expensive watch in her checked suitcase instead of keeping it with her in the cabin.
"And me not thinking that TSA is full of scumbags and thieves. I mindlessly packed my Cartier watch in my suitcase, which was my checked bag," she said.
The fashion designer also explained that the watch was a birthday gift to herself. "That Cartier watch that I bought myself for my birthday this past June. I spent almost $7,000 on it," she recalled.
Woman Finds TSA Inspection Notice Instead of Her Watch
The situation took a frustrating turn when Osbourne opened her suitcase after reaching New York. She said the watch was missing, while a notice explaining that TSA had inspected her luggage remained inside.
"But you know what I find in my bag? A little slip saying, hey, this is TSA. We went through your bag. And now magically, my watch, my 7,000 dollar watch, is gone," she recalled.
Osbourne did not hold back her frustration over the discovery. "I didn't know they're full of thieves," she said.
However, the inspection notice alone does not establish that a TSA employee took the watch. It confirms that the bag was inspected, but does not identify who may have handled or removed its contents.
Osbourne Says She Contacted United After the Watch Went Missing
Osbourne said she initially contacted United Airlines about the missing timepiece but was directed to take her complaint to TSA instead. She claimed that she and a friend had since reached out to the agency and were discussing the incident.
The TikTok creator also said she had taken steps to document the disappearance, including filing a police report and registering the watch as stolen in a national database.
"I filed a police report. I marked my watch as stolen with the like, national watch database," she explained.
According to TSA's official claims guidance, passengers who believe an agency employee's negligence resulted in lost or damaged property can submit a claim.
The agency requires supporting evidence, which may include purchase receipts, flight details, baggage tags and police reports. However, filing a claim does not guarantee reimbursement.
Woman Asks Viewers to Help Draw Attention to Her Missing Cartier Watch
Osbourne also urged her TikTok followers to bring attention to the situation by tagging the Chicago Police Department, Chicago airport authorities and TSA.
She hopes the relevant authorities will help her get answers about the missing birthday purchase. However, she has not publicly established who was responsible for its disappearance.
TSA's inspection notice is an important part of her account, but it does not prove that the watch went missing during the screening process. Whether the timepiece will be recovered or whether Osbourne will receive compensation remains unclear.