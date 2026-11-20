A Chicago woman has accused someone of taking her nearly $7,000 Cartier watch from her checked luggage after a United Airlines flight to New York.

Tianna Osbourne shared her experience on TikTok, claiming she found a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) inspection notice inside her suitcase after discovering that the expensive timepiece was missing.

The fashion designer said she had purchased the watch for her birthday in June. Although the inspection notice indicated that her luggage had been opened, her video did not establish who took the watch or when it disappeared.