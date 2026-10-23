Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince William
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family 'Winning PR War Against Sussexes With Prince William TV Chat'

Split photos of Photo of Prince William. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: The Graham Norton Show/Youtube;BBC;MEGA

Prince William's appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show' could be a big plus for the royals.

Oct. 23 2026, Published 7:59 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince William's surprise appearance on a popular British television chat show has offered the Royal Family a major publicity opportunity amid renewed scrutiny surrounding Meghan Markle's estranged father, fueling speculation about whether the monarchy is gaining ground in its long-running public relations rivalry with the Sussexes.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Prince of Wales, 44, joined Graham Norton, 63, on a special edition of The Graham Norton Show, which is airing Friday, October 23, on BBC One, to promote his environmental initiative, the Earthshot Prize.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William's Graham Norton Appearance Draws Attention

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince William
Source: The Graham Norton Show/Youtube;BBC

Prince William joined Graham Norton to promote the Earthshot Prize.

His appearance alongside Cate Blanchett, 57, Robert Irwin, 22, and Hannah Waddingham, 52, coincides with reports concerning allegations against Thomas Markle Sr., 82, the estranged father of Markle, 45, who lives with Prince Harry, 42.

The contrasting headlines have revived discussion about the public images of the two royal households, although there is no evidence William's television appearance was intended to capitalize on Markle's family difficulties.

William was introduced unexpectedly during the program after Norton began discussing the Earthshot Prize with the other guests.

The prince joined the conversation to discuss environmental innovation and the importance of combining optimism with urgency when confronting climate change.

The discussion also explored lighter subjects, including William's longstanding support for Aston Villa and his enthusiasm for films directed by Christopher Nolan.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William Promotes Earthshot Prize and Environmental Innovation

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

The Prince of Wales shared his vision for tackling climate change.

His relaxed appearance provided an opportunity to promote a cause that has become central to his public work.

Established in 2020, the Earthshot Prize was inspired by John F. Kennedy's Moonshot initiative and awards £1million ($1.3million) to winners developing environmental solutions.

The five categories cover nature restoration, clean air, ocean protection, waste reduction and climate change.

William has committed himself to the initiative until 2030, with this year's awards ceremony scheduled for Mumbai in November.

At the previous ceremony, he praised the winners as "proof that progress is possible."

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle Faces Renewed Scrutiny Over Father's Allegations

Split photos of Meghan and Thomas Markle Sr.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is facing renewed attention amid allegations involving her father.

Meanwhile, Markle has faced renewed media attention following allegations involving her father, from whom she has been estranged since 2018.

Thomas Markle Jr., 60, reportedly discovered suspected child sexual abuse images among his father's possessions in Cebu, Philippines.

The allegations remain unproven, and no criminal charges against Markle Sr. have been reported.

Responding to the claims, Markle said: "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed."

She also revealed she had received information concerning earlier allegations against her father.

Markle said: "In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me."

She added: "It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Robert Wagner plans to leave a chunk of of his fortune to the family of Natalie Wood.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Guilt-Ridden' Robert Wagner to Update $20Million Will and Leave Natalie Wood's Family a Huge Fortune — as Actress' Death Remains a Mystery

Split photos of Thomas Markle Sr. and Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Estrangement From Dad Thomas Now 'Justified,' Sources Claim — as He's Investigated for Child Sexual Abuse Material

Prince William and Prince Harry's Public Image Divide

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Princes William and Harry
Source: MEGA

Princes William and Harry continued to follow different paths outside the royal spotlight.

The renewed scrutiny comes amid years of tensions between William and Harry following the Sussexes' departure from senior royal duties.

A public relations source told us: "From a PR perspective, the contrast between the two households could hardly be more striking. William is appearing on one of Britain's biggest chat shows, looking relaxed, approachable and focused on a major environmental initiative, while Harry and Meghan are once again caught up in difficult headlines involving her family. If you were looking purely at the coverage, you could argue that the Royal Family is currently winning the publicity war that has been going on for years now between them and the Sussexes.

"William's appearance is exactly the kind of publicity the monarchy wants.

"He's demonstrating that he can engage with popular culture, hold his own alongside major celebrities, and still draw attention to serious issues. It makes him appear accessible without undermining his position as the future king. That's a valuable combination, particularly when the Sussexes have spent years trying to establish their own public identities outside the monarchy."

The insider noted, "The allegations involving Meghan's father are extremely serious, and she has made clear how distressed she is. She is not responsible for anything her father may or may not have done. Nevertheless, the renewed attention means another deeply personal family controversy is dominating headlines about her at precisely the moment William is enjoying positive coverage for his work.

"William and Harry have taken very different paths, and their public images increasingly reflect that divide. William is being seen promoting a major environmental project through a mainstream television appearance, while Harry and Meghan continue to face scrutiny over family relationships. That contrast may benefit the monarchy's public image, although it would be wrong to suggest the palace orchestrated or welcomed the allegations surrounding Meghan's father."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.