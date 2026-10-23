EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family 'Winning PR War Against Sussexes With Prince William TV Chat'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Prince of Wales, 44, joined Graham Norton, 63, on a special edition of The Graham Norton Show, which is airing Friday, October 23, on BBC One, to promote his environmental initiative, the Earthshot Prize.

Prince William 's surprise appearance on a popular British television chat show has offered the Royal Family a major publicity opportunity amid renewed scrutiny surrounding Meghan Markle 's estranged father, fueling speculation about whether the monarchy is gaining ground in its long-running public relations rivalry with the Sussexes.

The prince joined the conversation to discuss environmental innovation and the importance of combining optimism with urgency when confronting climate change.

William was introduced unexpectedly during the program after Norton began discussing the Earthshot Prize with the other guests.

The contrasting headlines have revived discussion about the public images of the two royal households, although there is no evidence William's television appearance was intended to capitalize on Markle's family difficulties.

At the previous ceremony, he praised the winners as "proof that progress is possible."

William has committed himself to the initiative until 2030, with this year's awards ceremony scheduled for Mumbai in November.

His relaxed appearance provided an opportunity to promote a cause that has become central to his public work.

She added: "It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."

Markle said: "In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me."

Responding to the claims, Markle said: "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed."

Meanwhile, Markle has faced renewed media attention following allegations involving her father, from whom she has been estranged since 2018.

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The renewed scrutiny comes amid years of tensions between William and Harry following the Sussexes' departure from senior royal duties.

A public relations source told us: "From a PR perspective, the contrast between the two households could hardly be more striking. William is appearing on one of Britain's biggest chat shows, looking relaxed, approachable and focused on a major environmental initiative, while Harry and Meghan are once again caught up in difficult headlines involving her family. If you were looking purely at the coverage, you could argue that the Royal Family is currently winning the publicity war that has been going on for years now between them and the Sussexes.

"William's appearance is exactly the kind of publicity the monarchy wants.

"He's demonstrating that he can engage with popular culture, hold his own alongside major celebrities, and still draw attention to serious issues. It makes him appear accessible without undermining his position as the future king. That's a valuable combination, particularly when the Sussexes have spent years trying to establish their own public identities outside the monarchy."

The insider noted, "The allegations involving Meghan's father are extremely serious, and she has made clear how distressed she is. She is not responsible for anything her father may or may not have done. Nevertheless, the renewed attention means another deeply personal family controversy is dominating headlines about her at precisely the moment William is enjoying positive coverage for his work.

"William and Harry have taken very different paths, and their public images increasingly reflect that divide. William is being seen promoting a major environmental project through a mainstream television appearance, while Harry and Meghan continue to face scrutiny over family relationships. That contrast may benefit the monarchy's public image, although it would be wrong to suggest the palace orchestrated or welcomed the allegations surrounding Meghan's father."