Rosie O'Donnell's Drug-Addled Daughter Chelsea Accused of Fondling Man in Car While she was Driving

RadarOnline.com can reveal Chelsea , 28, had been on probation in connection with arrests linked to alleged narcotics and child neglect offenses at the time of the incident.

Rosie O’Donnell's daughter has been accused of fondling a man while she was driving.

O'Donnell's daughter had her probation revoked last October as a result of the incident.

Officials with the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections said in the report that the passenger claimed he did not give Chelsea his permission to touch him.

"After pushing her hand away, Ms. O'Donnell then touched his genitals," authorities said in the report.

According to the report, Chelsea was upset her romantic advances were rejected by the passenger and began to drive dangerously while not paying attention to the road.

Numerous elements in the state's latest report were deemed problematic to the six-year probation sentence Chelsea received in March of 2025.