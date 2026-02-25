Rosie O'Donnell's Drug-Addled Daughter Chelsea Accused of Fondling Man in Car While she was Driving
Feb. 25 2026, Updated 6:10 a.m. ET
Rosie O’Donnell's daughter has been accused of fondling a man while she was driving.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Chelsea, 28, had been on probation in connection with arrests linked to alleged narcotics and child neglect offenses at the time of the incident.
Passenger Did Not Give Permission For Chelsea To Touch Him
As a result, her probation was revoked last October.
Officials with the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections said in the report that the passenger claimed he did not give Chelsea his permission to touch him.
"After pushing her hand away, Ms. O'Donnell then touched his genitals," authorities said in the report.
According to the report, Chelsea was upset her romantic advances were rejected by the passenger and began to drive dangerously while not paying attention to the road.
Numerous elements in the state's latest report were deemed problematic to the six-year probation sentence Chelsea received in March of 2025.
Breaking Court Orders By Failing To Report New Relationships
As conditional to her probation, Chelsea agreed she would get permission from officials prior to entering into any new romantic, dating or sexual relationships.
Officials say Chelsea admittedly ignored that rule, as she was in multiple sexual relationships between the months of July to September 2025.
Chelsea denied having sexually assaulted the passenger, saying he had consented to her touching.
She also told authorities she had sexual relationships with four other people and was also courting a person on a dating app, which she hadn't previously reported to them.
Authorities with the DOC said that Chelsea failed to follow the terms of her "stayed" sentence, leading to her being taken back into custody last year.
Sadness Over Chelsea's Addiction Problems
Chelsea is one of mom O'Donnell's five adopted children, the others being Parker, 29, Blake, 26, Vivienne, 23, and Clay, 13.
The ex-talk show host, who adopted Chelsea in 1997, took to Instagram expressing her sadness when her troubled daughter’s probation was revoked.
"My child chelsea belle — before addiction took over her life," she wrote in the October 29 post. "I loved her then I love her now as she faces a scary future, prayers welcomed."
O'Donnell is currently living in Ireland with youngest daughter Clay after quitting the U.S. following Donald Trump's election win.
However she made a secret return to her homeland in order to see her family.
She admitted: "I was recently went home for two weeks and I did not really tell anyone. I just went to see my family.
"I wanted to see how hard it would be for me to get in and out of the country. I wanted to feel what it felt like."
She added: "I wanted to hold my children again. And I hadn't been home in over a year.
"I also wanted to make sure that it was safe for me before I brought my daughter this summer, where we plan to spend the summertime off from her schooling here with my family."
Despite O’Donnell's move to Europe last year, Trump said he was "giving serious consideration" to revoking her U.S. citizenship in a July 12, 2025, post on social media.
He wrote: "Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship.
"She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"