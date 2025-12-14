Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Rosie O'Donnell Under Fire for Staying in Ireland While Troubled Daughter Gets Thrown Behind Bars – With Critics Raging How Leftie Comic Should Be 'Camped Outside the Prison Gate'

Rosie O'Donnell has been facing criticism as her daughter lands in jail while she remains in Ireland.
Source: @ROSIE/INSTAGRAM

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 14 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Funnylady Rosie O'Donnell is keeping her distance from jailed daughter Chelsea O'Donnell as the troubled addict awaits transfer to Wisconsin's notorious Taycheedah Correctional Institution after violating her probation from drug-related arrests, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rosie’s Distance Sparks Fresh Outrage

Friends said Rosie O'Donnell is emotionally exhausted after years of trying to help daughter, Chelsea O'Donnell, through addiction struggles.
Source: MEGA

Now, sources said Hollywood is shocked that the former TV chatterbox, 63, is simply sending online support from her new home in Ireland instead of rushing to the U.S. to console the 28-year-old in person. However, pals are defending The View alum, saying the heartbroken mom is emotionally exhausted from the battle to save her beloved girl from her demons.

"She's tried everything," a longtime confidant shared. "Years of rehab bills, interventions, tough love. Rosie's drained."

But others said the distance looks like abandonment.

"Most parents would be camped outside the prison gate," noted an insider.

Digital Support Sparks New Backlash

Rosie's social media prayer requests are viewed by some insiders as insufficient support for her daughter.
Source: MEGA

Rosie has requested prayers from her social media followers as Chelsea – who is a mom of four young children herself – faces a "scary future."

But sources said the digital love may feel like a cold shoulder.

"Instagram emojis don't hug you on intake day," another friend said. "Chelsea doesn't need likes. She needs her mother."

