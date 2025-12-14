EXCLUSIVE: Rosie O'Donnell Under Fire for Staying in Ireland While Troubled Daughter Gets Thrown Behind Bars – With Critics Raging How Leftie Comic Should Be 'Camped Outside the Prison Gate'

Now, sources said Hollywood is shocked that the former TV chatterbox, 63, is simply sending online support from her new home in Ireland instead of rushing to the U.S. to console the 28-year-old in person. However, pals are defending The View alum, saying the heartbroken mom is emotionally exhausted from the battle to save her beloved girl from her demons.

"She's tried everything," a longtime confidant shared. "Years of rehab bills, interventions, tough love. Rosie's drained."

But others said the distance looks like abandonment.

"Most parents would be camped outside the prison gate," noted an insider.