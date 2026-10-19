EXCLUSIVE: Roseanne Barr Blasts TV Son Michael Fishman Over Betrayal
Oct. 19 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Roseanne Barr ripped a new one for her old TV sitcom kid, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 73-year-old canceled comic unleashed on Michael Fishman over his recent comments that she was rightfully fired from the revival of her show Roseanne in 2018 after her infamous tweet comparing Valerie Jarrett to an "ape."
Roseanne Barr Unleashes Profanity-Laced Tirade Against Former Costar
While 44-year-old Fishman, who played DJ Conner on both the original series and the revival, said he still has love for his TV mom and believes good people can make mistakes, Barr blasted his remarks in a profanity-laced tirade.
"He [expletive] doesn't even [expletive] know what I said even though I've explained it 10,000 times for nine years on the internet," she claimed on the appropriately titled Can't Be Censored podcast.
She said Fishman misconstrued her comments, which she says were not about the former Barack Obama adviser, but rather Iran's government, the IRGC, and the Obama administration's nuclear deal with the country, which she called the Planet of the Apes.
"You have no [expletive] idea of any of that, Michael. You think I said Black people look like monkeys. Go [expletive] yourself, you little [expletive] worm," Barr continued.
Roseanne Barr Claims She Saved Michael Fishman's Job
But she wasn't finished washing Fishman's mouth out with soap, claiming she was the only reason he had a job on the show in the first place.
Fishman costarred in the original and the first four seasons in the reboot and spinoff, The Conners, before leaving the show.
"I'm glad they fired you, because I was the only reason you were ever on that show. They wanted to get rid of you in the reboot, and I made 'em take you back. [Expletive] you, you little [expletive] putz," she said.
Roseanne Barr Claims She Saved Michael Fishman's Job
Roseanne's real-life son, Jake Pentland, jumped on the pile of venom by calling his TV counterpart a "sellout."
"I wish him good luck in finding work one day," Jake said. "Hopefully selling the woman responsible for his career out was worth it for him."
In a new video response to Roseanne's rant, Michael maintained his actions make it "clear" where he stands on the issue, and said her lashing out "gave you a glimpse into the darker side of my childhood."