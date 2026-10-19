EXCLUSIVE: Roseanne Barr Blasts TV Son Michael Fishman Over Betrayal

While 44-year-old Fishman, who played DJ Conner on both the original series and the revival, said he still has love for his TV mom and believes good people can make mistakes, Barr blasted his remarks in a profanity-laced tirade.

"He [expletive] doesn't even [expletive] know what I said even though I've explained it 10,000 times for nine years on the internet," she claimed on the appropriately titled Can't Be Censored podcast.

She said Fishman misconstrued her comments, which she says were not about the former Barack Obama adviser, but rather Iran's government, the IRGC, and the Obama administration's nuclear deal with the country, which she called the Planet of the Apes.

"You have no [expletive] idea of any of that, Michael. You think I said Black people look like monkeys. Go [expletive] yourself, you little [expletive] worm," Barr continued.