EXCLUSIVE: Rosanne Barr Thanks Radar After We Made Her Dream Come True of Reuniting Mother and Daughter

Desperate unwed teen Roseanne Barr put her baby girl up for adoption, swearing to never talk of the future, and now RadarOnline.com is making her dream come true – by reuniting the famed comic with her long-lost daughter.

The 61-year-old star's oldest daughter was whisked away by social workers after she was born.

"I did what I thought was right," she later explained. "I didn't want to talk about the baby, and I didn't want anyone else to."

But Barr – who later had three children by two different husbands – always hoped to find her daughter again when she was 18 because then you're legally an adult, and "I'm going to be famous. I'm going to be a star," she said in her bestseller My Life As a Woman.

The daughter – who never stopped searching for her mother – is Brandi Brown, who was adopted by a loving family and lived in Denver's suburbs.