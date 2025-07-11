EXCLUSIVE: Rosanne Barr Thanks Radar After We Made Her Dream Come True of Reuniting Mother and Daughter
Desperate unwed teen Roseanne Barr put her baby girl up for adoption, swearing to never talk of the future, and now RadarOnline.com is making her dream come true – by reuniting the famed comic with her long-lost daughter.
Roseanne Barr is America's No. 1 female comic, the star of her own TV series – and 33 years ago, as a pregnant, unwed teen, she put her baby girl up for adoption, swearing to never talk of the future.
Sweet Reunion
The 61-year-old star's oldest daughter was whisked away by social workers after she was born.
"I did what I thought was right," she later explained. "I didn't want to talk about the baby, and I didn't want anyone else to."
But Barr – who later had three children by two different husbands – always hoped to find her daughter again when she was 18 because then you're legally an adult, and "I'm going to be famous. I'm going to be a star," she said in her bestseller My Life As a Woman.
The daughter – who never stopped searching for her mother – is Brandi Brown, who was adopted by a loving family and lived in Denver's suburbs.
'We All Cried'
Brandi – now 18 – searched for her birth mother from 1988 to 1994.
Then she hired a detective – and finally, she found her.
"We all cried," because we knew it was true, recalled agent Tom Hoss.
RadarOnline.com stunned Barr by introducing her to her daughter by showing pictures of the 18-year-old high school senior and giving her a phone number.
And just like in a movie script, they talked for over an hour. The comic later put it: "I'm so glad we found each other."
Now she has a loving daughter she never thought she'd see again – and Brown has a wonderful mother she once only dreamed about.
The two have an invisible bond fate would never allow to be broken – until now they've met face-to-face.
"We looked at each other and just jumped up and down," recalled Brown.
Brown cried when she saw her mother for the first time and gave her a huge hug, while Barr looked at her and smiled in amazement.
Brown's adoptive mother, Deborah, 54, and her husband – who raised Brown in Colorado – are "very pleased" the two have been reunited.
Barr has five kids, and Brown now has sisters and brothers – Jessica, Jennifer, Jake, and Buck, with her ex-husband Ben Thomas.