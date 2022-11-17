'You're Using OUR Stories': Ron Goldman's Sister Reacts To Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix Backlash, Claims Her Family Wasn't Allowed To Preview 'The People v. O. J. Simpson'

During an appearance on The View, Sunny Hostin led the conversation, asking Kim if she's found "any closure" since Simpson was acquitted more than two decades ago.

"I felt betrayed, if I'm totally honest," she said about the moment Simpson was found not guilty. "I sat through that trial, just along with the jury, and couldn't figure out how they could render such a verdict."

Kim said she was heartbroken to let her brother down, revealing she later visited her sibling at the cemetery and apologized for not being able to do more.