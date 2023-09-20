Your tip
Ron DeSantis Accused of Kicking Tucker Carlson's Dog During a Lunch at the Fired Fox News Star's Florida Home

Ron DeSantis was accused of kicking Tucker Carlson's dog.

Sep. 20 2023

Ron DeSantis was accused of kicking Tucker Carlson’s dog during a lunch at the fired Fox News star’s Florida home earlier this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come amid the Florida governor’s ongoing 2024 presidential campaign, a new book penned by controversial author Michael Wolff alleged that DeSantis “pushed” and “kicked” one of Carlson’s four spaniels in April.

A new book alleged that DeSantis "pushed" and "kicked" one of Carlson's four spaniels in April.

According to Wolff’s upcoming book, The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty, the alleged incident took place as DeSantis and his wife Casey visited Carlson and his wife Susie for lunch at the couple’s Boca Grande home.

"The Carlsons are dog people with four spaniels, the progeny of other spaniels they have had before, who sleep in their bed," an excerpt from Wolff’s book read. "DeSantis pushed the dog under the table. Had he kicked the dog?"

Wolff also claimed that DeSantis and his wife exhibited a "total inability to read the room" and the Florida governor used the lunch with Carlson to “reel off” a list of his “political accomplishments."

He wrote, “For two hours Ron DeSantis sat at the table talking in an outdoor voice indoors, failing to observe any basics of conversation ritual or propriety, reeling off an unselfconscious list of his programs and initiatives and political accomplishments.”

"DeSantis pushed the dog under the table," author Michael Wolffe wrote. "Had he kicked the dog?"

Carlson allegedly came away from the lunch thinking that DeSantis was a “fascist.”

“Susie Carlson’s judgment was clear: she did not ever want to be anywhere near anybody like that ever again,” Wolff wrote. “Her husband agreed.”

“DeSantis, in Carlson’s view, was a ‘fascist.’ The pot calling the kettle even blacker,” the excerpt continued. “Forget Ron DeSantis.”

Meanwhile, DeSantis campaign spokesman Andrew Romeo has since denied the allegations made in Wolff’s new book and refuted the claim that the 2024 presidential candidate “kicked” Carlson’s dog.

Ron DeSantis
Tucker Carlson's wife was said to be furious about the alleged DeSantis dog incident.

"The totality of that story is absurd and false," Romeo told Insider on Wednesday morning.

"Some will say or write anything to attack Ron DeSantis because they know he presents a threat to their worldview."

"But rest assured that as president the one thing he will squarely kick is the DC elitists in both parties either under or over the table,” he continued, “and that's why they are so desperately fighting back.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, DeSantis and Carlson’s lunch in April came just days before the Fox News star was abruptly axed from the Rupert Murdoch-owned conservative news network.

DeSantis and Carlson's lunch came just days before the Fox News star was axed from the Rupert Murdoch-owned conservative news network.

"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the network announced in a statement on April 24.

“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

