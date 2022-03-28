Former Chelsea Football Club Owner Roman Abramovich Reportedly 'Poisoned Along With Ukraine Peace Negotiators' In Russia

Roman Abramovich, the Russian oligarch who was forced to give up ownership of Chelsea Football Club due to sanctions placed on him in connection to his close ties to Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin, has reportedly suffered symptoms of poisoning after taking part in peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Daily Star, the 55-year-old billionaire and Ukrainian peace negotiators are victims of suspected poisoning shortly after their talks to deescalate the increasingly violent invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.