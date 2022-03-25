Vladimir Putin's Foreign Minister's 'Step-Daughter' Reportedly Still In England Despite Being Sanctioned & Banned From U.K.

“These oligarchs, businesses and hired thugs are complicit in the murder of innocent civilians and it is right that they pay the price,” British Secretary of State Liz Truss announced Thursday. “Putin should be under no illusions – we are united with our allies and will keep tightening the screw on the Russian economy to help ensure he fails in Ukraine. There will be no let-up.”

“All those sanctioned today will have their assets in the UK frozen which means no UK citizen or company can do business with them, and individuals subject to travel bans are also prohibited from travelling to or from the UK,” she continued, naming not only Kovaleva in the latest sanctions but also a group of mercenaries reportedly “hired to assassinate [Ukrainian President] Volodymyr Zelensky,” as well as a number of Russian banks, businesses and individuals such as billionaire oil tycoon Eugene Shvidler and founder of the Russian Tinkoff Bank Oleg Tinkov.