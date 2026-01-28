"Keith [Richards] just can't do it anymore," one source said. "The road is over."

Now 82, he struggles with the physical grind of life on tour, while Mick Jagger, 82, continues to defy gravity.

But even legends have limits, especially given how athletic, relentless and demanding their shows are.

"They don't need to go city to city anymore," an insider said. "If fans want the Stones, they'll have to come to them."