Home > Exclusives > The Rolling Stones
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Stones Set to Stop Rolling — Discover Why Rock's Biggest Act is Finally Set to Throw in the Towel

rolling stones retire rock legends final curtain
Source: NLC/NEIL LUPIN/WENN/MEGA

The Rolling Stones are weighing retirement as the rock legends face the possibility of ending their historic run.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 28 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

The Rolling Stones quietly shelved plans for a 2026 U.K. and European tour – and insiders said this time, it's not a pause, it's a goodbye, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

Keith Taps Out as Mick Still Runs Wild

The Rolling Stones are weighing retirement as the rock legends face the possibility of ending their historic run.
Source: MEGA

The Rolling Stones are weighing retirement as the rock legends face the possibility of ending their historic run.

"Keith [Richards] just can't do it anymore," one source said. "The road is over."

Now 82, he struggles with the physical grind of life on tour, while Mick Jagger, 82, continues to defy gravity.

But even legends have limits, especially given how athletic, relentless and demanding their shows are.

"They don't need to go city to city anymore," an insider said. "If fans want the Stones, they'll have to come to them."

Unsure Of The Band's Future

Jagger remains active as insiders said residencies in London or Las Vegas could replace future tours.
Source: NLC/NEIL LUPIN/WENN/MEGA

Jagger remains active as insiders said residencies in London or Las Vegas could replace future tours.

Residencies are now on the table – long-term stays at major venues like London's O2 or Las Vegas, with lighter schedules, less travel and maximum comfort.

As for Richards, who is a founding member of the group, it is understood he told his bandmates the commitment required was no longer realistic.

A source claimed: "There was huge interest from major promoters, with plenty of suggested dates for next summer. But once the band seriously talked it through, Keith made it clear he didn't feel able to sign up and had little appetite for a months-long stadium tour."

While Richards has famously joked about his own immortality, his long-term battle with arthritis – which he has described as "benign" but acknowledged has forced him to adapt his playing style – is becoming a central factor in the band's touring future.

