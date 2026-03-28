EXCLUSIVE: Rolling Stones' War With Donald Trump Takes 'Sinister Turn' That Could Destroy Rockers' Future

They continued: "For a band like the Stones, the States is a critical market, so anything that interferes with that would be hugely damaging. That's why people close to them are taking this seriously – it's not just a war of words, there's a concern about tangible consequences for the group's touring future."

A spokesperson for the Rolling Stones reiterated the band's position, stating the use of Gimme Shelter was agreed through standard licensing channels and did not involve the band members in any creative or political endorsement of the film.

The Stones are among several major artists – including Bruce Springsteen, Adele, Elton John, and Neil Young – who have publicly opposed the use of their work in political contexts linked to Trump. Beckman defended the Melania film and suggested the Stones had responded positively to it.

He said: "We worked very closely with them on that. And that wasn't a political thing. With the Stones, they were just like, 'Oh, you're making a nice movie.' They were like able to get over the hurdle. It's not politics – it's just some story about some woman that is going from being a civilian back into the White House, and this movie looks cool, and Brett Ratner is doing a cool job, and Melania Trump is focused, and let's do it. We showed it to them, and they were impressed."