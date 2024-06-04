Rodeo Star Spencer Wright's 3-Year-Old Son Tragically Dies After Being Removed From Life Support: 'This Baby Boy Moved Mountains'
Rodeo star Spencer Wright and his wife, Kallie, said their final goodbyes to the couple's 3-year-old son, Levi, who died after being removed from life support weeks after driving his toy tractor into a Utah river.
The family held out hope as long as they could, sharing updates about his well-being after being hospitalized in critical condition following the accident on May 21, RadarOnline.com has learned. Levi died on June 2, family friend Mindy Sue Clark shared in a heartbreaking update.
"Levi was the absolute best little boy. It's going to be tough navigating life without him," she told PEOPLE.
The 3-year-old's family includes his parents and siblings, sister Steeley, 5, and brother Brae, 9 months.
"I cannot even begin to explain how hard the last two weeks have been. From the moment my phone rang the night of his accident, to last night receiving the message that he had to go," Clark shared in a separate Facebook post.
"I don't want to focus on the bad or sad, even though it feels like someone ripped my heart out and squeezed it right in front of me. I want to focus on the many miracles we all got to bear witness to in those 12 days," she added.
"Hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people surrounded our best little buddy, lifted him up in prayer, and threw their loving arms around Levi and his family. We've never seen or experienced anything like it. I don't know that we will ever be able to process it fully."
The toddler's death comes two weeks after he accidentally drove his toy tractor into a Utah river.
RadarOnline.com previously learned that the Beaver County Sheriff's Office as well as first responders were able to locate the boy and life-saving measures "were administered on the scene" in a desperate attempt to keep him breathing.
Levi was later air-lifted to a children's hospital. Kallie said her son seemed to be improving when he miraculously awoke after being declared brain dead, but ultimately his MRI "wasn't good" and he never regained consciousness.
"We're shattered but it is just images that suggest a certain quality of life." she revealed. "Our real teller of all will be what Levi does over the course of a few days."
Kallie announced on June 2 that she and Spencer made the devastating decision to withdraw life-sustaining treatment after "multiple conversations with the world's best neurologists and millions of prayers."