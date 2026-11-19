Rod Stewart's Wife Penny Lancaster Reveals How She Convinced Rock Legend to Cut Ties With Trump — as She Blames The Don's 'Rhetoric'
Nov. 19 2026, Published 12:23 p.m. ET
Penny Lancaster has revealed how she persuaded her husband, Sir Rod Stewart, to stop attending social gatherings hosted by Donald Trump, saying the president's comments about women crossed a line she could not ignore.
In a new interview with The Times, the 55-year-old explained that she became uncomfortable with maintaining a relationship with Trump because of what she considered his troubling attitude toward women.
When Stewart raised the possibility of attending a charity event hosted by the president, Lancaster suggested they support the cause without showing up.
"We can send a cheque," she recalled telling her husband.
Penny Lancaster Says Trump's Rhetoric About Women Changed Her Opinion
Lancaster explained that Trump's remarks made her question whether she could continue associating with him.
"It was [Trump's] rhetoric - basically, you can treat women how you want if you're in a powerful position," she told The Times.
"It's sickening, appalling. So I was like, 'I can't go anywhere near him,'" she added.
The television personality also recalled Stewart asking about a charity event Trump organized for local police officers. Rather than attending, she suggested making a financial contribution.
"Rod was like, 'But what about the charity event he does for the local police?' I said, 'We can send a cheque,'" she said.
Rod Stewart Previously Called Donald Trump a Friend
Stewart and Trump had maintained a friendship for years, partly because they lived near each other in Palm Beach, Florida. The singer attended the president's Christmas gatherings and performed at several of his casinos.
In a 2018 interview with The Independent, Stewart acknowledged their relationship but questioned Trump's suitability for the presidency.
"Is he a great president? Nah. I think his moral compass is way off," he said.
The singer initially called Trump his "dear friend" before correcting himself and describing him simply as "just a friend."
Stewart later revealed that Lancaster had discouraged him from attending Trump's social events. Speaking to Scottish Field in 2023, he recalled: "I used to go to his Christmas party and the balls he held but my wife said 'no.'"
He added that his wife's objections stemmed from Trump's comments about women, recalling that she had told him: "You're not going - he's a disgrace."
Lancaster Previously Told Rod Stewart to Stay Away From Trump
Lancaster also discussed the issue during an appearance on ITV's Loose Women on February 28, 2025.
She explained that the couple had previously attended Trump's charity gatherings before he entered presidential politics. At the time, she remembered him as someone who made an effort to welcome guests.
"He worked the room and looked after his guests," she said.
However, her opinion changed when Trump began campaigning for president.
"When he began to run for president and started to hearing those dangerous rhetorics, this crossed all sorts of boundaries," she explained.
She recalled telling her husband: "Darling we are not going near him again."
Rod Stewart Has Also Publicly Criticized Trump
Stewart has since made his own disapproval of Trump clear. In a June 2025 interview with Radio Times, he said he no longer considered the president a friend.
"I'm not a great fan of Trump. I knew him very, very well. I used to go to his house," he said.
He also questioned Trump's treatment of women, adding: "But he didn't, as far as I'm concerned, treat women very well."
Stewart said Trump had become "another guy" after entering the White House. He also cited the administration's continued arms sales to Israel as a reason he could not renew their friendship.
In January 2026, the singer criticized Trump again after the president suggested NATO troops had stayed away from the front lines during the war in Afghanistan. Stewart called him a "draft dodger" and urged British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to demand an apology to British service members.