Penny Lancaster has revealed how she persuaded her husband, Sir Rod Stewart, to stop attending social gatherings hosted by Donald Trump, saying the president's comments about women crossed a line she could not ignore.

In a new interview with The Times, the 55-year-old explained that she became uncomfortable with maintaining a relationship with Trump because of what she considered his troubling attitude toward women.

When Stewart raised the possibility of attending a charity event hosted by the president, Lancaster suggested they support the cause without showing up.

"We can send a cheque," she recalled telling her husband.