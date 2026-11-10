EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Dragged into Russell Brand Case After He Boasted of 'Snogging' Duchess
Nov. 10 2026, Published 10:38 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle has been unexpectedly drawn into Russell Brand's r--e case after footage resurfaced of the disgraced comedian boasting he once "snogged" the Duchess of Sussex during a Hollywood movie appearance.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 45-year-old former actress was mentioned by Brand, 51, during a 2018 appearance on ITV's Loose Women in the UK, shortly before her wedding to Prince Harry, 42.
Russell Brand's Meghan Markle Kiss Claim Resurfaces
Brand claimed they had shared a scripted kiss while filming the 2010 comedy Get Him to the Greek. His remarks have resurfaced following his sentencing to 10 years and six months in prison on Monday for r--e and sexual assault.
Asked by a presenter whether he had kissed Markle, Brand said: "As a matter of fact, it is."
He immediately attempted to explain the circumstances, telling the studio audience: "But let me say, before we get carried away. She was in a film that I was in, Get Him to the Greek – it was a good film."
Brand suggested he had barely remembered the encounter until seeing footage of the production years afterward.
He said: "I don't remember the film that much – I think I planted one on her in the scene."
He emphasized the supposed kiss had been part of the movie's storyline rather than a romantic encounter.
Brand said: "I only know this because I think I saw a clip of it somewhere. Meghan Markle, there we go."
The Duchess, who had not yet achieved fame through the television drama Suits, was credited with a small role in the comedy, although her appearance did not make the final theatrical release.
There is no independent confirmation the kiss occurred beyond Brand's account, and Markle has not publicly addressed his remarks.
Brand's Conviction and Lengthy Prison Sentence
Brand was convicted last Thursday of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others following a trial concerning offenses committed between 1999 and 2009.
At Southwark Crown Court on Monday, Mr Justice Joel Bennathan described the former entertainer as a "sexual predator" who had demonstrated "staggering arrogance" toward his victims.
The judge told Brand he went from being seen as "funny and charismatic" to being a "sexual predator."
Brand received a prison sentence of 10 years and six months, with his wife Laura and father Ron attending the hearing.
Victims Describe Lasting Impact of Offenses
The court heard emotional victim impact statements detailing the lasting consequences of his offenses.
One complainant said: "Russell Brand is a sexual predator who has no remorse for how his behaviour has affected my life. I just hope that he is not allowed to hurt any more women."
The judge also considered mitigating circumstances, including Brand's charitable work supporting people with addiction problems and the absence of reported offending during the preceding 17 years.
Brand mouthed "I love you" at his partner as he was led away after his sentencing.
The judge told the fallen comic in his sentencing remarks: "In many people's eyes you were funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator. Your status protected you until 2023, when journalists collected and published allegations.
"Those public declarations you were a s-- offender allowed a number of women to come forward and tell their stories of your activities from many years before.
"[In sentencing], I make clear that I disregard the allegations in the documentary and the allegations in the recent trial, of which the jury were not sure and found you not guilty."