EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Dragged into Russell Brand Case After He Boasted of 'Snogging' Duchess

Brand claimed they had shared a scripted kiss while filming the 2010 comedy Get Him to the Greek. His remarks have resurfaced following his sentencing to 10 years and six months in prison on Monday for r--e and sexual assault.

Asked by a presenter whether he had kissed Markle, Brand said: "As a matter of fact, it is."

He immediately attempted to explain the circumstances, telling the studio audience: "But let me say, before we get carried away. She was in a film that I was in, Get Him to the Greek – it was a good film."

Brand suggested he had barely remembered the encounter until seeing footage of the production years afterward.