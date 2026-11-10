Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Dragged into Russell Brand Case After He Boasted of 'Snogging' Duchess

Photo of Russell Brand and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has been dragged into Russell Brand's case over his alleged 'snogging' claim.

Nov. 10 2026, Published 10:38 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle has been unexpectedly drawn into Russell Brand's r--e case after footage resurfaced of the disgraced comedian boasting he once "snogged" the Duchess of Sussex during a Hollywood movie appearance.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 45-year-old former actress was mentioned by Brand, 51, during a 2018 appearance on ITV's Loose Women in the UK, shortly before her wedding to Prince Harry, 42.

Article continues below advertisement

Russell Brand's Meghan Markle Kiss Claim Resurfaces

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Russell Brand
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand claimed he kissed Meghan Markle while filming 'Get Him to the Greek'.

Brand claimed they had shared a scripted kiss while filming the 2010 comedy Get Him to the Greek. His remarks have resurfaced following his sentencing to 10 years and six months in prison on Monday for r--e and sexual assault.

Asked by a presenter whether he had kissed Markle, Brand said: "As a matter of fact, it is."

He immediately attempted to explain the circumstances, telling the studio audience: "But let me say, before we get carried away. She was in a film that I was in, Get Him to the Greek – it was a good film."

Brand suggested he had barely remembered the encounter until seeing footage of the production years afterward.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle had a small role in the 2010 comedy that was cut.

He said: "I don't remember the film that much – I think I planted one on her in the scene."

He emphasized the supposed kiss had been part of the movie's storyline rather than a romantic encounter.

Brand said: "I only know this because I think I saw a clip of it somewhere. Meghan Markle, there we go."

The Duchess, who had not yet achieved fame through the television drama Suits, was credited with a small role in the comedy, although her appearance did not make the final theatrical release.

There is no independent confirmation the kiss occurred beyond Brand's account, and Markle has not publicly addressed his remarks.

Article continues below advertisement

Brand's Conviction and Lengthy Prison Sentence

Photo of Russell and Laura Brand
Source: MEGA

Brand's wife Laura and father Ron attended his sentencing hearing.

Brand was convicted last Thursday of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others following a trial concerning offenses committed between 1999 and 2009.

At Southwark Crown Court on Monday, Mr Justice Joel Bennathan described the former entertainer as a "sexual predator" who had demonstrated "staggering arrogance" toward his victims.

The judge told Brand he went from being seen as "funny and charismatic" to being a "sexual predator."

Brand received a prison sentence of 10 years and six months, with his wife Laura and father Ron attending the hearing.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Kris Jenner reportedly wants Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick to date to increase reality show ratings.

EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner 'Wants Khloé to Date Scott Disick to Help Boost Show Ratings'

Miley Cyrus opens up about her enduring bond with Dolly Parton, saying she still senses her presence.

EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus Says She Still Feels Dolly Parton's Presence

Victims Describe Lasting Impact of Offenses

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Russell Brand
Source: MEGA

The judge considered Brand's charitable work when determining his sentence.

The court heard emotional victim impact statements detailing the lasting consequences of his offenses.

One complainant said: "Russell Brand is a sexual predator who has no remorse for how his behaviour has affected my life. I just hope that he is not allowed to hurt any more women."

The judge also considered mitigating circumstances, including Brand's charitable work supporting people with addiction problems and the absence of reported offending during the preceding 17 years.

Brand mouthed "I love you" at his partner as he was led away after his sentencing.

The judge told the fallen comic in his sentencing remarks: "In many people's eyes you were funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator. Your status protected you until 2023, when journalists collected and published allegations.

"Those public declarations you were a s-- offender allowed a number of women to come forward and tell their stories of your activities from many years before.

"[In sentencing], I make clear that I disregard the allegations in the documentary and the allegations in the recent trial, of which the jury were not sure and found you not guilty."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.