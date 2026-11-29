His death has prompted an outpouring of grief from musicians who worked alongside him throughout his career, with tributes highlighting his talent and devotion to his family.

Taylor's wife of more than 40 years, Tracey Wilson, said: "To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather.

"He was the rock of our family. For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first. Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home."

Wilson said her husband had confronted his illness with "so much courage and determination" and fought "until the very end, never losing his love of life."

Singer Belinda Carlisle, 68, also paid tribute to Taylor, who contributed to her early solo career.

She said: "He played the guitar solo on MAD ABOUT YOU, appears in the video and he made special appearances onstage for some of my first solo shows. What a talent."

Duran Duran's surviving members – Simon Le Bon, 68, John Taylor, 66, Nick Rhodes, 64, and Roger Taylor, 66 – remembered their former bandmate's contribution to their rise to international fame.

Le Bon said: "There's a massive Andy Taylor-shaped hole in my heart. It'll never close up; I won't let it. I will miss him & love him for all my days."