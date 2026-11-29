EXCLUSIVE: Grieving Sir Rod Stewart at Center of New Concerns as His Old Musician Pal Passes Away
Nov. 29 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Sir Rod Stewart has been left mourning the death of another of his longtime musical contemporaries after the former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor died following a battle with prostate cancer, which sources have told RadarOnline.com has sparked fresh fears for the rocker's health.
Stewart, 81, paid an emotional tribute to Taylor, who died at age 65 at home surrounded by his family on Monday.
'Goodbye Andy My Dear Pal.'
The musicians shared a friendship stretching back decades, having collaborated on Stewart's acclaimed 1988 album Out of Order, and the bereavement comes as the veteran singer navigates his ninth decade.
Sharing a photograph of Taylor on his Instagram Stories, Stewart said: "Goodbye, Andy, my dear pal. We made some good music together and at the same time had some outrageous fun."
A music industry source claimed: "At 81, Rod is facing the emotional toll of losing people who have been part of his life for decades. There are understandably serious concerns about how he is going to be coping with this bereavement, particularly as he is becoming more physically frail. "
"Andy was part of a period in his life that meant an enormous amount to Rod, and there are fears he is now struggling with his grief."
The loss represents a particularly poignant moment for Stewart, whose friendship with Taylor was forged during an era when both musicians were enjoying considerable commercial success. Taylor collaborated on five tracks from Out of Order, including Lost in You, helping Stewart achieve further chart success towards the end of the 1980s.
Andy Taylor's Family and Music World Pay Emotional Tributes
His death has prompted an outpouring of grief from musicians who worked alongside him throughout his career, with tributes highlighting his talent and devotion to his family.
Taylor's wife of more than 40 years, Tracey Wilson, said: "To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather.
"He was the rock of our family. For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first. Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home."
Wilson said her husband had confronted his illness with "so much courage and determination" and fought "until the very end, never losing his love of life."
Singer Belinda Carlisle, 68, also paid tribute to Taylor, who contributed to her early solo career.
She said: "He played the guitar solo on MAD ABOUT YOU, appears in the video and he made special appearances onstage for some of my first solo shows. What a talent."
Duran Duran's surviving members – Simon Le Bon, 68, John Taylor, 66, Nick Rhodes, 64, and Roger Taylor, 66 – remembered their former bandmate's contribution to their rise to international fame.
Le Bon said: "There's a massive Andy Taylor-shaped hole in my heart. It'll never close up; I won't let it. I will miss him & love him for all my days."
Andy Taylor's Cancer Battle
Raised in Cullercoats, Northumberland, Taylor began playing guitar at about seven years old before joining Duran Duran in 1980 after answering an advertisement in Melody Maker.
The band's subsequent success brought a string of international hits, including Hungry Like the Wolf, Rio and The Reflex.
Taylor performed with the group at Live Aid in 1985 before pursuing other musical projects, including the supergroup The Power Station and his solo career.
He released his debut solo album, Thunder, in 1987, a year before his celebrated collaboration with Stewart.
Taylor subsequently reunited with Duran Duran for their 2004 world tour and the release of their album Astronaut.
He missed the band's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022 because he was undergoing treatment for stage four metastatic prostate cancer.
Rod Stewart's Own Health Scares Spark Fresh Concerns
Stewart has endured a series of health scares this year, including undergoing a coronary stent procedure in August that forced him to abandon the remaining dates of his US tour. The iconic singer nearly fainted during a concert in Utah in June, requiring supplemental oxygen before resuming his performance.
He also canceled appearances following sinus and respiratory infections, with doctors ordering him to rest his voice after he developed laryngitis. Stewart, who has previously overcome prostate cancer, was subsequently placed under medical restrictions concerning strenuous exercise.
Despite the setbacks, his wife, Penny Lancaster, 55, has reassured fans about his ongoing recovery.