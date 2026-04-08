EXCLUSIVE: Rod Stewart Divorce Rumors Erupt After Wrinkled Rocker's Wife Makes VERY Surprising Revelations About Their Marriage

Lancaster went on to describe how the couple prioritizes intimacy and shared experiences, emphasizing the importance of celebrating milestones together.

She highlighted a recent anniversary trip retracing key moments in their relationship, including a romantic journey from Paris to Portofino, locations tied to their engagement and wedding.

Another source said: "The way she talks about needing space and managing his demands has raised eyebrows. When someone says they 'deserve a medal' for a marriage, it inevitably gets people asking questions about what's really going on behind the scenes."

Lancaster also spoke about the role of distance in sustaining their relationship, explaining that time apart has been a consistent feature since the early days of their romance.

She said: "We're desperately missing each other and have been counting down the days.

"Rod generally has a driver pick him up from the airport but I'm meeting him because we can't wait to see each other.

"Right from the start of our 26 years together, we've spent time apart. The first year, for instance, I was in the UK studying photography while he was living in the US.

"We'd spend hours and hours on the phone, talking about everything, including photography and paintings."