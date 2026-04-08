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Home > Entertainment > Penny Lancaster
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EXCLUSIVE: Rod Stewart Divorce Rumors Erupt After Wrinkled Rocker's Wife Makes VERY Surprising Revelations About Their Marriage

Photo of Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart
Source: MEGA

Lancaster claimed the couple flirt and prioritize date nights to keep the spark alive.

April 8 2026, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

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Penny Lancaster has ignited divorce speculation around her marriage to Rod Stewart after joking she "deserves a medal" for enduring their decades-long relationship, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the remarks and her comments about enjoying time apart have set tongues wagging.

Lancaster, 55, a model, police officer and television presenter, has been married to Maggie May crooner Stewart, 81, for 17 years, with the pair being together for 26 years.

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Photo of Penny Lancaster
Source: MEGA

Penny Lancaster sparked divorce gossip after joking she deserves a medal for her marriage.

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She has now reflected on their long-running relationship, offering candid insights into how they maintain their bond, from date nights to deliberate periods of separation.

The couple, who share two sons, have long balanced international careers and family life across the UK and US, with Rod Stewart continuing to tour globally while Penny Lancaster pursues her own media and policing work.

Lancaster said about the longevity of her marriage to Stewart: "Yes, 26 years! I deserve a medal, don't I?"

But she stressed: "Only joking."

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Date Nights and Keeping the Spark Alive

Photo of Penny Lancaster
Source: MEGA

Rod Stewart has been facing divorce rumors after his wife shared unexpected marriage details.

Lancaster went on: "We don't take each other for granted and make sure we have date nights together, dinner, the theatre or whatever, doing the school run together and having an 'a deux' coffee on the way home, long romantic walks together.

"We flirt with each other and make each other laugh."

Despite the light-hearted tone of Lancaster's chat, sources said the comments have fueled renewed scrutiny of her relationship with Stewart.

One insider told us: "People close to them were surprised by the 'I deserve a medal' remark, it's being read as more than just a joke. Combined with Penny's openness about enjoying time apart, it's prompted quiet divorce gossip."

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Time Apart Raises Eyebrows

Photo of Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart
Source: MEGA

The couple shared two sons and balanced lives across the UK and the US.

Lancaster went on to describe how the couple prioritizes intimacy and shared experiences, emphasizing the importance of celebrating milestones together.

She highlighted a recent anniversary trip retracing key moments in their relationship, including a romantic journey from Paris to Portofino, locations tied to their engagement and wedding.

Another source said: "The way she talks about needing space and managing his demands has raised eyebrows. When someone says they 'deserve a medal' for a marriage, it inevitably gets people asking questions about what's really going on behind the scenes."

Lancaster also spoke about the role of distance in sustaining their relationship, explaining that time apart has been a consistent feature since the early days of their romance.

She said: "We're desperately missing each other and have been counting down the days.

"Rod generally has a driver pick him up from the airport but I'm meeting him because we can't wait to see each other.

"Right from the start of our 26 years together, we've spent time apart. The first year, for instance, I was in the UK studying photography while he was living in the US.

"We'd spend hours and hours on the phone, talking about everything, including photography and paintings."

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Marriage Strength or Subtle Strain

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Photo of Penny Lancaster
Source: MEGA

Penny admitted she is good at giving the rock star the attention he requires.

Our source added: "Penny's remarks about space keeping the 'spark alive' are being interpreted in different ways. For some, it sounds healthy, for others, it suggests a relationship that functions best at a distance, which is why the divorce chatter has picked up."

Lancaster also praised Stewart's personality beyond his public persona, describing him as both sensitive and demanding in private life.

She said: "Rod has a deeply spiritual, sensitive and artistic side. That's what he's like underneath it all. That's the real man.

"He can be quite demanding and he does require a lot of attention but that's fine because I'm good at giving it."

Another insider said: "There's no confirmation of any split, but when comments like these come out, especially framed around endurance and distance, it inevitably leads to speculation about whether everything is as solid as it seems."

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