EXCLUSIVE: Randy Rod Stewart 'Begged' Wife Penny Lancaster to 'Keep Sleazy Sex Secrets Out of Her New Memoir'

The 80-year-old singer, long celebrated as both a chart-topper and a notorious ladies' man, was anxious about how Lancaster, 54, would portray their early years together in her forthcoming autobiography.

Rod Stewart pleaded with his wife, Penny Lancaster, to remove stories of his womanizing and heavy drinking from her new memoir, fearing they would tarnish his legacy, insiders tell RadarOnline.com .

The book, which details Lancaster's childhood traumas and life in the public eye, is due to be published on September 25.

Sources claim Stewart lobbied hard behind the scenes to ensure passages about his "boozy nights and bed-hopping days" were cut.

A friend of the couple claimed: "Rod knows his reputation is questionable, but he also knows he is entering a different stage of his life and career. He begged Penny not to dwell on the sleazier stories, the women, the wild nights, all the stuff that has followed him for decades. He wanted the focus on her life, not his old antics."

Another source added: "Penny agreed because she loves him and understands how much he wants to be remembered for his music rather than his mistakes. Cutting those sections was her gift to him."