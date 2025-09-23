EXCLUSIVE: Randy Rod Stewart 'Begged' Wife Penny Lancaster to 'Keep Sleazy Sex Secrets Out of Her New Memoir'
Sept. 23 2025, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
Rod Stewart pleaded with his wife, Penny Lancaster, to remove stories of his womanizing and heavy drinking from her new memoir, fearing they would tarnish his legacy, insiders tell RadarOnline.com.
The 80-year-old singer, long celebrated as both a chart-topper and a notorious ladies' man, was anxious about how Lancaster, 54, would portray their early years together in her forthcoming autobiography.
Stewart Fears His Legacy Will Be Damaged
The book, which details Lancaster's childhood traumas and life in the public eye, is due to be published on September 25.
Sources claim Stewart lobbied hard behind the scenes to ensure passages about his "boozy nights and bed-hopping days" were cut.
A friend of the couple claimed: "Rod knows his reputation is questionable, but he also knows he is entering a different stage of his life and career. He begged Penny not to dwell on the sleazier stories, the women, the wild nights, all the stuff that has followed him for decades. He wanted the focus on her life, not his old antics."
Another source added: "Penny agreed because she loves him and understands how much he wants to be remembered for his music rather than his mistakes. Cutting those sections was her gift to him."
Lancaster Balances Memoir
Stewart's reputation as a hell-raising playboy has been part of his persona since the 1970s, with the Maggie May singer himself joking for years about his drinking and serial relationships.
He was previously married to Alana Stewart and later to Rachel Hunter before meeting Lancaster in 1999. The pair married in 2007 and have two sons together.
Lancaster, a former model and TV personality, has spoken openly about the challenges of being with Stewart, given his past.
In an interview with Saga Magazine, she said: "I wasn't a fan. And I definitely wasn't thinking of a relationship because I was coming out of a long-term one, which wasn't easy. Rod was such an unknown entity. There were a lot of times after that night when I thought, 'What the hell am I getting myself into?' But Rod's world was a vortex and I was sucked in."
Lancaster's book also recounts painful episodes of being sexually assaulted as a child, as well as severe bullying at school linked to undiagnosed dyslexia.
Friends say it was important for her to tell her story without overshadowing it with her husband's past.
Stewart Shows Public Support
Stewart has appeared to acknowledge the compromise his wife made for him when he helped Lancaster promote the book on Instagram.
In a video filmed at home, he leafed through a copy while sitting beside her. Laughing, he told viewers: "Well, this is incredible, Penny.
"There is absolutely blood-curdling information here. You shouldn't have put that in the book, Penny. No, it's going to be a good… ." He then threw the book playfully into the air before adding, more seriously: "No, it's just the best. I'm so proud of her."
According to friends, the playful promotion was Stewart's way of saying thank you. "That Instagram moment was Rod's nod of appreciation," one source claimed.
"He knows she could have included things that would make headlines for all the wrong reasons. Instead, she kept the focus on herself, and he wanted to show the world how proud he is."