'No S--t Slow Joe': Rocker Takes a Brutal Swipe at Rogan for Changing Tune on Trump Months After Podcaster 'Helped Prez Get Elected'
Feb. 16 2026, Updated 2:47 p.m. ET
Jack White trashed Joe Rogan for questioning the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files after alleging that he "helped" the president get elected by having him on his podcast, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The rocker, 50, came for the stand-up comedian, 58, in a since-deleted Instagram post, where he sneeringly called Rogan "slow."
Jack White Slams 'Slow Joe' Rogan
White posted an article with the headline, "Joe Rogan DROPS BOMBSHELL: Trump’s Epstein Files ‘Cover-Up Is NO JOKE’—This Is a Full-Blown Scandal."
The Seven Nation Army singer went on to grumble in the caption, "Yeah, no s---, slow Joe. We all knew this back when you were HELPING TRUMP GET ELECTED."
White referenced how Rogan had Donald Trump as a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on October 25, 2024, ahead of the presidential election. Days after the three-hour back-and-forth aired, Rogan ended up throwing his support behind the tycoon with a rare political endorsement.
What White failed to mention was that the podcaster also tried in vain to get Trump's Democrat opponent, Kamala Harris, on JRE, but she and her team refused to travel to his studio in Austin, Texas, and demanded a time limit, among other ultimatums.
Jack White Calls Joe Rogan 'Uncle in the Garage Lifting Weights'
White made it clear he was no fan of Rogan in more ways than just his support for the 2024 presidential candidate. The Detroit native also mocked the MMA commentator's devoted workout regimen and his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
"I kind of understand, though, you were busy giving out expert medical advice to millions with your advanced degree in 'uncle in garage lifting weights' from UFC university," White scoffed.
Rogan told listeners in 2021, "If you’re healthy and young, I don’t think you need to get vaccinated" regarding COVID-19.
He felt he had the natural antibodies after contracting and quickly recovering from the virus, explaining, "If you had it already, maybe you don’t need it as urgently.”
Rogan also noted multiple times that he was "not a doctor" nor a "respected source of information."
Joe Rogan Criticizes Donald Trump Over the Epstein Files
Since his endorsement of Trump, Rogan has been critical of the way the president's administration handled the ICE raids, as well as the Epstein Files.
In a recent podcast, the father-of-three said the files about the late pedophile and his associates "scare the s‑‑‑” out of him and are "definitely not a hoax."
“This is not good. None of this is good for this administration. It looks terrible. It looks f------ terrible,” Rogan told guest Evan Hafer, the chair of Black Rifle Coffee Co
“It looks terrible for Trump when he was saying that none of this was real, this is all a hoax. This is not a hoax," he added about the president's initial reluctance to have the Department of Justice release all of their material on Epstein.
Jack White's Feud With The Black Keys
White may have a bit of a beef with Rogan, as the UFC color commentator has had the singer's arch-enemies, The Black Keys' Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach, on his wildly popular podcast three times.
The Hello Operator artist dragged the band for seemingly ripping off the White Stripes' sound in a 2014 interview.
"There are kids at school who dress like everybody else…and there are musicians like that, too…Half the time, it’s the Black Keys…There’s a whole world that’s totally fine with the watered-down version of the original," he fumed.
White later issued an apology.
In a 2013 leaked email during his divorce from model Karen Elson, White made it clear how much he despised Auerbach. He called him a "derogatory name" and moaned that he didn't want to spend the next 12 years of their respective kids attending the same school in Nashville, "with people trying to lump us together."
"He gets yet another free rein to follow me around and copy me and push himself into my world," White groaned about the Lonely Boy artist.