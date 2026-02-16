'No S--t Slow Joe': Rocker Takes a Brutal Swipe at Rogan for Changing Tune on Trump Months After Podcaster 'Helped Prez Get Elected'

White posted an article with the headline, "Joe Rogan DROPS BOMBSHELL: Trump’s Epstein Files ‘Cover-Up Is NO JOKE’—This Is a Full-Blown Scandal."

The Seven Nation Army singer went on to grumble in the caption, "Yeah, no s---, slow Joe. We all knew this back when you were HELPING TRUMP GET ELECTED."

White referenced how Rogan had Donald Trump as a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on October 25, 2024, ahead of the presidential election. Days after the three-hour back-and-forth aired, Rogan ended up throwing his support behind the tycoon with a rare political endorsement.

What White failed to mention was that the podcaster also tried in vain to get Trump's Democrat opponent, Kamala Harris, on JRE, but she and her team refused to travel to his studio in Austin, Texas, and demanded a time limit, among other ultimatums.