WATCH: Robin Thicke Rocks The House With Performance at Private Work Party

He performed on stage and also joined everyone in the crowd where he held up his microphone so people could sing along.

Last year, Thicke revealed he was working on new music after welcoming two children and losing his Malibu house to fires four years ago.

"Not having a home or a base has been challenging, so to finally be back in our property and be in our brand new home, and it's built for the kids, and it's built for me, it's really nice," he told the Hollywood Reporter. "I've been so creative again these last six months."