WATCH: Robin Thicke Rocks The House With Performance at Private Work Party
Crooner Robin Thicke got the crowd up on their feet and dancing with a live performance of his chart-topping hits at a private party for Bilt Rewards.
The hitmaker rocked the house with his band for a 45-minute set at the NMHC annual meeting at The Prado at Balboa Park, San Diego, in a video montage obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Bilt Rewards is top of their game with a loyalty platform that rewards users for paying rent and spending in their local neighborhood.
Among the stars there was actor-comedian and Bravolebrity Michael Rapaport, who posed alongside Thicke for a few photos at the soiree.
Thicke had people jamming out to his popular singles Blurred Lines, Wanna Love You Girl, and Lost Without U as he belted out the famous lyrics to cheering attendees.
He performed on stage and also joined everyone in the crowd where he held up his microphone so people could sing along.
Last year, Thicke revealed he was working on new music after welcoming two children and losing his Malibu house to fires four years ago.
"Not having a home or a base has been challenging, so to finally be back in our property and be in our brand new home, and it's built for the kids, and it's built for me, it's really nice," he told the Hollywood Reporter. "I've been so creative again these last six months."
Thicke did his live gig months after Lance Bass and Joey Fatone performed some of NSYNC's biggest songs at Bilt's Winter House Party.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the talented duo took the stage to sing "Bye, Bye, Bye," "Tearin' Up My Heart," in addition to the festive "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays."
When asked if the OGs will ever get back together for a tour, the boybanders did not rule out the possibility.
"You know what? Never say never. I think we have to honestly have a sit-down and have a conversation," Fatone told PEOPLE about a potential reunion in the future.
"There's been talks about, 'Do we want to do something?' and 'How are we gonna do it?' But nothing's in motion yet," he added. "So, I'll say never say never, but I'm not saying no, and I'm not saying yes. But we still have to have that conversation. It looks promising."