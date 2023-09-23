Your tip
Robin Thicke Going Strong With Fiancée April Love Geary After His 'Embarrassing' Drunken Meltdown: Sources

robin thicke
Source: MEGA

Robin Thicke is still going strong with his fianceé, April Love Geary, after his wild night in L.A.

Sep. 23 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Robin Thicke was recently caught in a viral meltdown outside of a Los Angeles hotspot with fiancée April Love Geary, but the Blurred Lines singer is still going strong with his sweetheart despite a sensational report, RadarOnline.com has learned.

An insider tells us the couple recently enjoyed a beach getaway, soaking up the rays and enjoying the warm weather before fall.

robin thicke
Source: MEGA

Geary struggled to contain a drunken Thicke as they left a LA hotspot in early September.

RadarOnline.com has learned they have already moved on from the incident in L.A. following rumors that Geary told Thicke to pull it together.

A report suggested Thicke was allegedly given the choice between changing his drinking habits or else Geary was ready to end the relationship.

"This was totally beyond the pale as far as April's concerned, the most embarrassing night of her life," one source claimed.

robin thicke
Source: MEGA

While leaving The Fleur Room, Geary shouted at Thicke that his sloppy behavior was "embarrassing."

The 46-year-old Masked Singer panelist was clearly stumbling drunk as he and Geary emerged from The Fleur Room on September 7. At one point, the father-of-three staggered into a bush.

robin thicke
Source: MEGA

Thicke told his fianceé "my bad" over and over during the drunken ordeal.

MORE ON:
Robin Thicke

Amid Thicke's drunken behavior, Geary called him out as she tried to help him keep steady.

"God, that's embarrassing. That's so embarrassing," Geary told her fiancé. "Your b---- a--- is so drunk!"

Thicke continued to totter back and forth with a boozy smile plastered across his face. The singer managed to mutter back, "my bad, my bad, my bad" over and over.

robin thicke
Source: MEGA

It appears they are already moving forward from the incident, despite the swirling rumors.

Geary wasn't amused and told Thicke once again, "it's f------ embarrassing. You're too f------ drunk!"

While Geary tried to maneuver Thicke to a white SUV waiting nearby, the Lost Without U singer sloppily tried to wrestle Geary's phone away from her before she finally managed to get Thicke and herself in the backseat of the car.

"Robin's trying to brush it off, but April's not letting him off the hook," the insider said. "She's furious and totally disgusted."

Robin has spoken openly about his previous issues with alcohol and opiates during his pop star heyday — and a reoccurrence after the deaths of his dad, Growing Pains star Alan Thicke, as well as mentor Andre Harrell. On top of the devastating losses, Thicke's Malibu home was reduced to ashes in the 2018 Woolsey Fire.

Thicke spoke about the traumatizing series of events that triggered bad habits during a 2021 podcast interview.

"I lost myself," the pop star said. "I don't want to be that person ever again."

