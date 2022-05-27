‘It’s Done’: Robert Wagner WILL NEVER BE CHARGED In Natalie Wood Murder Case After Key Detective’s Retirement Dooms The Decade-Long Reopened Investigation

Hollywood star Robert Wagner is said to be breathing a huge sigh of relief after the decade-long homicide investigation into the death of his one-time wife, Natalie Wood, has hit a sudden and screeching halt, Radar has exclusively learned.

The last remaining investigator on the case, Los Angeles County Sherriff Department Detective Ralph Hernandez, retired from the force in March after an illustrious career — the last 11 of which were doggedly pursuing Wagner, 92.